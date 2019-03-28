Envelope Please! Student Art and Writing Review Winners Announced

By Michael Boyink

mike@douglascountyherald.com

The submissions for the first Douglas County Herald Student Art and Writing Review are in, and they are proof positive that Douglas County is home to a number of talented teens.

There’s something for every interest. Drawing. Painting. Illustration. Photography. Quilting. Sculpture. Poetry. Fiction.

There are coyotes and unicorns. Wood ducks and warrior princesses. Musings by mice. Longings for love.

The submissions are from students ranging from 13-18 years old. They comprise homeschoolers and public schoolers from Ava R-1, Plainview, and Mountain Grove districts.

The Herald staff evaluated all of the entries and picked one writing and one artwork submission to receive an Editor’s Choice award, consisting of a $50 gift card and award certificate.

2nd and 3rd place winners will receive an award certificate.

All of the entries, along with names and ages of the winners can be found on pages A6 and A7 in this edition of the Douglas County Herald.