Eastern Gate and Around The Mountain – Irene Swearengin

March 10 – Good morning, I hope you are well. I know that there has been so much sickness going around through the schools. Maybe when it warms up and stays warm, we can be done with all the flus and colds.

I kept my granddaughter Rylee, last Friday. She was too sick to go to school. I like having my grandkids, but it’s better when they aren’t sick. I got to keep Lex and Baylor over the weekend. I think they are just growing up way too fast.

Sunday morning we took them to church with us. I don’t think Baylor knew what to think when some of the other kids came in calling me Mimi, and wanting to show me their toys.

We had a good church service Sunday. It was sure good to be back after canceling services last week because of the bad weather.

Jon and the little kids were our only specials. I guess we need to work on getting other people to start singing. We sure do enjoy Jon and the kids, but we are just used to having several specials.

We only had one birthday, Matthew’s boy turned six.

Sunday afternoon, we had lunch with Shawn, Miranda and kids. After they left my sister-in-law, Dottie, and her daughter Debra came down and visited for the rest of the afternoon until time for church.

It’s always good to catch up with family. We even got to get in a couple of game of cards. Dottie and I decided we would call it a tie, we won a couple and they won a couple.

I hope you enjoyed your weekend. Always put God first, praise Him for what He has given you. Then try to follow His plan for everything else life has to offer.

Till next time take care.