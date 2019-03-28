Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Activity Report

During the weeks of March 10 through March 24, 2019, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office received and answered 172 Calls For Service and had 22 Arrests and Bookings. Currently we have 21 inmates incarcerated in the Douglas County Jail.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office received a call Friday, March 15, 2019 about a John Deere side-by-side that was stolen off the end of AA highway in eastern Douglas County. Deputy Roberts responded and gathered information showing that this incident could be connected to several thefts in the area that he was already working on.

By Saturday, the entire Douglas County Sheriff’s Office were working leads and trying to recover the stolen side-by-side. Sheriff Degase and deputies recovered the side-by-side and other articles reported stolen from Douglas County, finding them in Howell County. Formal charges are pending on several individuals.

On March 25, 2019, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a stolen 1995 Chevy truck also taken from eastern Douglas County.

Brandon Murphy is wanted for questioning in relation to several thefts in the Eastern Douglas County area. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has been working closely with the Howell County Sheriffs Office. Anyone with information regarding Brandon Murphy or the stolen truck should contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office or the Howell County Sheriff’s Office.

On March 18, 2019, Monroe County came to Douglas County to pick up Michael Parent, who had been found hiding in a residence in Eastern Douglas County with several stolen items, including a truck. Douglas County Sheriff’s Office recovered stolen TVs, guns and construction equipment that subsequently solved 4 burglaries in Monroe County.

Parent and the stolen property were released to Monroe County Investigators. No formal charges will be field in Douglas County.

In the early morning hours of March 20, 2019, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant on a residence off of South 5 highway. Aaron Tabor, age 24, was charged with Possession of Controlled Substance as well as Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Bond was set at $20,000 10% cash surety with CPS supervision. Tabor is still in custody.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office will began to organize Neighborhood Watch programs in various areas of the county.