Douglas County Sales Tax Rate Increases April 1

By Michael Boyink

mike@douglascountyherald.com

Douglas County residents take note – starting April 1st the sales tax rate goes up a half-cent. The increase is a result of a county capital improvement sales tax passed by voters last fall.

The accumulated funds from the new tax will be used for maintenance and improvement of county roads and bridges.

Douglas County has three sales tax rates, depending on where you make a purchase. Within Ava city limits the new rate will be 8.225%.

In the western part of Douglas County (including townships of Lincoln, Findley, Miller, Washington, Benton, Boone, Campbell, Spring Creek and Walls) the new sales tax rate will be 6.725%.

The eastern portion of Douglas County (including townships of Clay, Cass, Wood, Clinton, McMurtrey, Champion, Bryan, McKinley, Brown, Jackson, Brush Creek, and Richland) the new sales tax rate will be 6.225%.

The sales tax rate is slightly higher in the western side of Douglas County in order to support coverage by Ava Ambulance.