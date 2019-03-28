Douglas County Livestock Report

Jefferson City, MO,  Friday, March 22, 2019, MO Dept. of Ag/USDA Market News, Ava – Douglas County Livestock Auction

Feeder Cattle Weighted Average Report for 03/21/2019

Receipts:  1,974    Last Week:  737    Year Ago:  1,204

   Compared to a light test last week, steers and heifers 3.00 to 6.00 higher.  Slaughter cows 1.00 to 3.00 lower, slaughter bulls not well tested. Demand good, supply heavy. Near 22 percent of the offering were replacement cows, slaughter cows and bulls. The feeder supply included 58 percent steers, 35 percent heifers, 07 percent bulls, with 42 percent over 600 lbs. The feeder sale was highlighted with a near two load lot of reputation, long time weaned, 600 weight steers. There were several consignments of replacement cows in the offering. The sunshine and drier weather has helped move cattle to market.

                Feeder Steers Medium and Large 1

 Head    Wt Range   Avg Wt    Price Range         Avg Price

   10        320-344     335         190.00-192.50     191.78

   14        360-391     383         189.00-197.00     192.52

   21        412-440     425         175.00-189.50     185.48

   14        455-480     465         181.00-188.00     184.35

   10        450-480     468         170.00-181.00     173.93   Fleshy

   51        502-540     515         167.50-181.00     175.01

    4         510-542     530         157.50-160.00     158.72   Fleshy

   22        550-586     578         156.00-172.00     160.98

   12        550-582     570         152.50-155.00     152.70   Fleshy

  209       605-630     610         163.75-168.75     167.65

   12        650-690     678         142.50-147.00     144.75

    3         678            678         140.00                  140.00   Calves

    8         723            723         143.00                  143.00

    4         746            746         135.00                  135.00   Calves

    9         783            783         143.00                  143.00

                Feeder Steers Medium and Large 1-2

 Head   Wt Range   Avg Wt    Price Range       Avg Price

    4        355-395     380         172.50-182.50     179.22

    6        410-442     425         175.00-187.00     183.91

   13       462-495     477         164.00-170.00     167.82

    3        453            453         183.00                  183.00   Thin Fleshed

    9        582-586     584         155.00-157.00     156.11

    9        560-568     566         145.00-155.00     149.43   Fleshy

   80       600-645     629         140.00-154.50     153.71

    9        619            619         147.50                  147.50   Calves

   15       652-695     675         140.00-144.00     142.62

                Feeder Steers Medium and Large 2

 Head   Wt Range   Avg Wt    Price Range        Avg Price

    5        386            386          150.00                150.00

    3        562            562          150.00                150.00   Thin Fleshed

                Feeder Steers Medium and Large 2-3

 Head   Wt Range   Avg Wt   Price Range         Avg Price

    6        308           308          151.00                 151.00   Thin Fleshed

                    Feeder Steers Medium 1-2

 Head   Wt Range   Avg Wt    Price Range        Avg Price

    3        538             538           135.00              135.00

                      Feeder Steers Medium 2

 Head   Wt Range   Avg Wt    Price Range        Avg Price

    5        554             554           146.00              146.00   Thin Fleshed

                      Feeder Steers Medium 3

 Head   Wt Range   Avg Wt    Price Range        Avg Price

    4         278           278           129.00               129.00   Thin Fleshed

                  Feeder Holstein Steers Large 3

 Head   Wt Range   Avg Wt    Price Range       Avg Price

   10        342           342            72.50               72.50

    4         432           432            68.00               68.00

    4         655           655            62.50               62.50

    3         708           708            72.50               72.50

   21        970           970            70.50               70.50

                Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1

 Head   Wt Range   Avg Wt    Price Range               Avg Price

    3          343             343           160.00                      160.00

   28         370-399      388           155.00-166.00         161.44

   17         400-439      413           157.00-162.00         159.42

    9          408             408           152.50                      152.50   Fleshy

   46         450-492      470           152.50-160.00         156.10

   14         455-495      477           150.00-154.00         150.76   Fleshy

   49         500-547      522           146.00-155.00         150.71

    7          512-542      525           146.00-147.50         146.77   Fleshy

   25         561-592      582           142.00-146.00         144.04

    5          582-585      583           138.00                      138.00   Fleshy

   45         609-640      618           136.00-143.50         141.61

    3          635             635           134.00                      134.00   Calves

   12         681             681           130.00                      130.00

               Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1-2

 Head   Wt Range   Avg Wt    Price Range           Avg Price

    5        278-280     279           150.00-152.50       151.00

    3        300-330     310           149.00-150.00       149.65

    3        308            308           155.00                    155.00   Thin Fleshed

    8        362-385     370           147.50-155.00       151.84

    4        402-435     414           145.00                   145.00

   20       450-490     475           142.50-149.00       145.40

    5        452-485     472           152.00-152.50       152.19   Thin Fleshed

    5        515-545     528           135.00-142.50       139.85

   19       550-590     573           130.00-142.50       137.71

    7        643            643           134.00                    134.00

                Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 2

 Head   Wt Range   Avg Wt    Price Range           Avg Price

    3      268            268            135.00                  135.00

    6      422-448     439            130.00-135.00     132.03

                      Feeder Heifers Large 1

 Head   Wt Range   Avg Wt    Price Range           Avg Price

    4         475             475           142.50                 142.50

    3         528             528           149.00                 149.00

    3         567             567           143.00                 143.00

                    Feeder Heifers Large 1-2

 Head   Wt Range   Avg Wt      Price Range          Avg Price

    5        510-527     520            127.50-132.50     129.46

                     Feeder Heifers Medium 2

 Head   Wt Range   Avg Wt    Price Range          Avg Price

    3        302         302          132.00                  132.00   Thin Fleshed

                    Feeder Heifers Medium 2-3

 Head   Wt Range   Avg Wt    Price Range           Avg Price

    5        424             424         122.50                   122.50

                 Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 1

 Head   Wt Range   Avg Wt    Price Range           Avg Price

    4        255-265     260        190.00-200.00         194.90

    3        312-335     320        197.50                     197.50

   14       450-479     465        162.50-175.00         167.71

    5        550-595     569        132.50-140.00         137.32

    8        639-649     644        125.00-130.00         127.48   Calves

                Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 1-2

 Head   Wt Range   Avg Wt    Price Range           Avg Price

    4        226             226           200.00                 200.00

    6        368-380      374          175.00-185.00     179.92   Thin Fleshed

    8        410-425      418          160.00-180.00     168.68

   18       467-497      481          140.00-159.00     151.29

    6        544             544           145.00                 145.00

Slaughter Cows:

            Percent Lean   Avg Dressing  High Dressing        Low Dressing

Breaking  70-80              few 54.00                                     50.00-52.00

Boning     80-85              51.00-56.50     60.00-61.00

Lean         85-90              47.00-54.50     55.50-59.50         40.00-45.00

                                                                     ind 63.50

                                                                 light/shelly kind  30.00-35.00

Slaughter Bulls:  Yield Grade 1-2  1455-1925 lbs, ind 78.50; High Dressing 87.00-91.50, Low Dressing ind 67.50.

Replacement Cows:  Medium and Large 1 pkg 1128 lbs, five to six years, third stage, 1410.00.  Medium and Large 1-2  1020-1265 lbs, four to six years, third stage, 1075.00-1310.00.  1070-1210 lbs, yearling to three years, third stage, few 1000.00-1075.00.  895-1070 lbs, two to four years, third stage, few 850.00-875.00.  870-1135 lbs, three to seven years, second to third stage, 775.00-960.00.  970-1200 lbs, seven years to short and solid mouth, third stage, 650.00-775.00.

Cow/Calf Pairs:  Medium and Large 1-2  1000-1050 lbs, four to seven year, with baby to 230 lb calves 1100.00-1450.00.  950-1150 lbs, seven years to short and solid mouth, with baby to 300 lb calves few 1100.00 -1175.00. pkg 1200 lbs, broken mouth, with 250 lb calves 925.00. 

Source:  MO Dept of Ag/USDA Market News Service, Ava, MO,      Rick Huffman, Market Reporter, 573-751-5618, 24 Hour Market Report 1-573-522-9244, www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/JC_LS772.txt

