Douglas County Livestock Report

Jefferson City, MO, Friday, March 22, 2019, MO Dept. of Ag/USDA Market News, Ava – Douglas County Livestock Auction

Feeder Cattle Weighted Average Report for 03/21/2019

Receipts: 1,974 Last Week: 737 Year Ago: 1,204

Compared to a light test last week, steers and heifers 3.00 to 6.00 higher. Slaughter cows 1.00 to 3.00 lower, slaughter bulls not well tested. Demand good, supply heavy. Near 22 percent of the offering were replacement cows, slaughter cows and bulls. The feeder supply included 58 percent steers, 35 percent heifers, 07 percent bulls, with 42 percent over 600 lbs. The feeder sale was highlighted with a near two load lot of reputation, long time weaned, 600 weight steers. There were several consignments of replacement cows in the offering. The sunshine and drier weather has helped move cattle to market.

Feeder Steers Medium and Large 1

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

10 320-344 335 190.00-192.50 191.78

14 360-391 383 189.00-197.00 192.52

21 412-440 425 175.00-189.50 185.48

14 455-480 465 181.00-188.00 184.35

10 450-480 468 170.00-181.00 173.93 Fleshy

51 502-540 515 167.50-181.00 175.01

4 510-542 530 157.50-160.00 158.72 Fleshy

22 550-586 578 156.00-172.00 160.98

12 550-582 570 152.50-155.00 152.70 Fleshy

209 605-630 610 163.75-168.75 167.65

12 650-690 678 142.50-147.00 144.75

3 678 678 140.00 140.00 Calves

8 723 723 143.00 143.00

4 746 746 135.00 135.00 Calves

9 783 783 143.00 143.00

Feeder Steers Medium and Large 1-2

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

4 355-395 380 172.50-182.50 179.22

6 410-442 425 175.00-187.00 183.91

13 462-495 477 164.00-170.00 167.82

3 453 453 183.00 183.00 Thin Fleshed

9 582-586 584 155.00-157.00 156.11

9 560-568 566 145.00-155.00 149.43 Fleshy

80 600-645 629 140.00-154.50 153.71

9 619 619 147.50 147.50 Calves

15 652-695 675 140.00-144.00 142.62

Feeder Steers Medium and Large 2

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

5 386 386 150.00 150.00

3 562 562 150.00 150.00 Thin Fleshed

Feeder Steers Medium and Large 2-3

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

6 308 308 151.00 151.00 Thin Fleshed

Feeder Steers Medium 1-2

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

3 538 538 135.00 135.00

Feeder Steers Medium 2

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

5 554 554 146.00 146.00 Thin Fleshed

Feeder Steers Medium 3

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

4 278 278 129.00 129.00 Thin Fleshed

Feeder Holstein Steers Large 3

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

10 342 342 72.50 72.50

4 432 432 68.00 68.00

4 655 655 62.50 62.50

3 708 708 72.50 72.50

21 970 970 70.50 70.50

Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

3 343 343 160.00 160.00

28 370-399 388 155.00-166.00 161.44

17 400-439 413 157.00-162.00 159.42

9 408 408 152.50 152.50 Fleshy

46 450-492 470 152.50-160.00 156.10

14 455-495 477 150.00-154.00 150.76 Fleshy

49 500-547 522 146.00-155.00 150.71

7 512-542 525 146.00-147.50 146.77 Fleshy

25 561-592 582 142.00-146.00 144.04

5 582-585 583 138.00 138.00 Fleshy

45 609-640 618 136.00-143.50 141.61

3 635 635 134.00 134.00 Calves

12 681 681 130.00 130.00

Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1-2

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

5 278-280 279 150.00-152.50 151.00

3 300-330 310 149.00-150.00 149.65

3 308 308 155.00 155.00 Thin Fleshed

8 362-385 370 147.50-155.00 151.84

4 402-435 414 145.00 145.00

20 450-490 475 142.50-149.00 145.40

5 452-485 472 152.00-152.50 152.19 Thin Fleshed

5 515-545 528 135.00-142.50 139.85

19 550-590 573 130.00-142.50 137.71

7 643 643 134.00 134.00

Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 2

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

3 268 268 135.00 135.00

6 422-448 439 130.00-135.00 132.03

Feeder Heifers Large 1

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

4 475 475 142.50 142.50

3 528 528 149.00 149.00

3 567 567 143.00 143.00

Feeder Heifers Large 1-2

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

5 510-527 520 127.50-132.50 129.46

Feeder Heifers Medium 2

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

3 302 302 132.00 132.00 Thin Fleshed

Feeder Heifers Medium 2-3

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

5 424 424 122.50 122.50

Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 1

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

4 255-265 260 190.00-200.00 194.90

3 312-335 320 197.50 197.50

14 450-479 465 162.50-175.00 167.71

5 550-595 569 132.50-140.00 137.32

8 639-649 644 125.00-130.00 127.48 Calves

Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 1-2

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

4 226 226 200.00 200.00

6 368-380 374 175.00-185.00 179.92 Thin Fleshed

8 410-425 418 160.00-180.00 168.68

18 467-497 481 140.00-159.00 151.29

6 544 544 145.00 145.00

Slaughter Cows:

Percent Lean Avg Dressing High Dressing Low Dressing

Breaking 70-80 few 54.00 50.00-52.00

Boning 80-85 51.00-56.50 60.00-61.00

Lean 85-90 47.00-54.50 55.50-59.50 40.00-45.00

ind 63.50

light/shelly kind 30.00-35.00

Slaughter Bulls: Yield Grade 1-2 1455-1925 lbs, ind 78.50; High Dressing 87.00-91.50, Low Dressing ind 67.50.

Replacement Cows: Medium and Large 1 pkg 1128 lbs, five to six years, third stage, 1410.00. Medium and Large 1-2 1020-1265 lbs, four to six years, third stage, 1075.00-1310.00. 1070-1210 lbs, yearling to three years, third stage, few 1000.00-1075.00. 895-1070 lbs, two to four years, third stage, few 850.00-875.00. 870-1135 lbs, three to seven years, second to third stage, 775.00-960.00. 970-1200 lbs, seven years to short and solid mouth, third stage, 650.00-775.00.

Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 1-2 1000-1050 lbs, four to seven year, with baby to 230 lb calves 1100.00-1450.00. 950-1150 lbs, seven years to short and solid mouth, with baby to 300 lb calves few 1100.00 -1175.00. pkg 1200 lbs, broken mouth, with 250 lb calves 925.00.

