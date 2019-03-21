Douglas County Livestock Report

Jefferson City, MO, Friday, March 15, 2019, MO Dept of Ag/USDA Market News, Ava – Douglas County Livestock Auction, Feeder Cattle Weighted Average Report for 03/14/2019.

Receipts: 737 Last Week: 1442 Year Ago: 1085

Compared to last week, steers and heifers 1.00 to 5.00 lower on a light test. Slaughter cows and bulls steady. Demand moderate, supply light. Rain and mud has curtailed the receipts. Near 20 percent of the offering were replacement cows, slaughter cows and bulls. The feeder supply included 52 percent steers, 40 percent heifers, 08 percent bulls, with 39 percent over 600 lbs.

***Note*** DCLA has 150 head of young replacement cows off two ranches selling at 6:00 p.m., Thursday, March 21, 2019.

Feeder Steers Medium and Large 1

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

4 285-292 290 192.50 192.50

5 300-320 316 185.00-192.50 186.42

4 425-435 428 175.00-185.00 180.10

4 479 479 180.00 180.00

13 513-539 524 162.50-175.00 169.29

29 555-595 579 155.00-165.00 159.98

10 622 622 151.00 151.00

20 658-681 676 141.00-142.50 142.28

11 720-721 721 137.00-139.00 138.27

15 762-791 777 132.00-133.00 132.54

Feeder Steers Medium and Large 1-2

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

3 460-470 467 167.50 167.50

6 550-592 569 142.50-158.00 152.14

4 603-635 618 140.00-142.50 141.22

8 662-682 667 136.00-143.00 141.21

4 855-877 872 125.00 125.00

Feeder Steers Medium and Large 2

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

3 432 432 152.50 152.50

4 752 752 110.00 110.00

Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

5 265-295 279 150.00-155.00 152.58

5 323-335 328 151.00-155.00 152.64

9 357-370 366 148.00-152.50 150.67

4 428 428 157.50 157.50

5 491 491 146.50 146.50

19 507-547 525 142.50-152.50 146.62

14 600-626 620 137.00 137.00

3 638 638 129.00 129.00 Calves

8 715-747 736 120.00-122.50 121.56

Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1-2

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

3 292 292 152.50 152.50

11 387 387 142.50 142.50

7 400-427 422 142.50 142.50

3 505-528 520 135.00-137.50 135.81

5 568 568 140.00 140.00

3 603 603 125.00 125.00 Calves

3 660-665 662 124.00 124.00

6 730 730 120.00 120.00

Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 1

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

4 280-292 286 185.00-190.00 186.84

4 312-330 316 182.50-185.00 184.35

7 360-393 378 179.00-182.50 180.87

3 400 400 172.50 172.50

3 490 490 150.00 150.00

Slaughter Cows:

Percent Lean Avg Dressing High Dressing Low Dressing

Breaking 70-80 57.00-57.50 53.00-54.00

Boning 80-85 52.50-60.00 60.00-64.00 49.00-51.00

Lean 85-90 48.50-57.00 57 50-63.50 35.00-47.50

shelly kind 25.00-35.00

Slaughter Bulls: Yield Grade 1-2 1120-2125 lbs, 81.00-86.00; High Dressing 91.50-93.00, Low Dressing 72.00-78.00.

Replacement Cows: not well tested.

Cow/Calf Pairs: scarce

Source: MO Dept of Ag/USDA Market News Service, Ava, MO, Rick Huffman, Market Reporter, 573-751-5618, 24 Hour Market Report 1-573-522-9244, www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/JC_LS772.txt