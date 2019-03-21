Douglas County Livestock Report

Jefferson City, MO, Friday, March 15, 2019, MO Dept of Ag/USDA Market News,  Ava – Douglas County Livestock Auction, Feeder Cattle Weighted Average Report for 03/14/2019.

Receipts:  737    Last Week:  1442    Year Ago:  1085

Compared to last week, steers and heifers 1.00 to 5.00 lower on a light test.  Slaughter cows and bulls steady.  Demand moderate, supply light.  Rain and mud has curtailed the receipts.  Near 20 percent of the offering were replacement cows, slaughter cows and bulls.  The feeder supply included 52 percent steers, 40 percent heifers, 08 percent bulls, with 39 percent over 600 lbs.

***Note***  DCLA has 150 head of young replacement cows off two ranches selling at 6:00 p.m., Thursday, March 21, 2019.

                Feeder Steers Medium and Large 1

 Head   Wt Range    Avg Wt    Price Range          Avg Price

    4       285-292        290           192.50                  192.50

    5       300-320        316           185.00-192.50     186.42

    4       425-435        428           175.00-185.00     180.10

    4       479               479           180.00                  180.00

   13      513-539        524           162.50-175.00     169.29

   29      555-595        579           155.00-165.00     159.98

   10      622               622           151.00                  151.00

   20      658-681        676           141.00-142.50     142.28

   11      720-721        721           137.00-139.00     138.27

   15      762-791        777           132.00-133.00     132.54

                Feeder Steers Medium and Large 1-2

 Head   Wt Range     Avg Wt     Price Range         Avg Price

    3       460-470         467           167.50                   167.50

    6       550-592         569           142.50-158.00       152.14

    4       603-635         618           140.00-142.50       141.22

    8       662-682         667           136.00-143.00       141.21

    4       855-877         872           125.00                   125.00

                Feeder Steers Medium and Large 2

 Head   Wt Range     Avg Wt    Price Range           Avg Price

    3      432                 432           152.50                   152.50

    4      752                 752           110.00                   110.00

                Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1

 Head   Wt Range     Avg Wt    Price Range             Avg Price

    5        265-295         279       150.00-155.00         152.58

    5        323-335         328       151.00-155.00         152.64

    9        357-370         366       148.00-152.50         150.67

    4        428                 428       157.50                     157.50

    5        491                 491       146.50                     146.50

   19       507-547         525       142.50-152.50         146.62

   14       600-626         620       137.00                     137.00

    3        638                 638       129.00                    129.00   Calves

    8        715-747         736       120.00-122.50         121.56

               Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1-2

 Head   Wt Range   Avg Wt    Price Range              Avg Price

    3        292             292           152.50                   152.50

   11       387             387           142.50                   142.50

    7        400-427     422           142.50                   142.50

    3        505-528     520           135.00-137.50       135.81

    5        568             568           140.00                   140.00

    3        603             603           125.00                   125.00   Calves

    3        660-665     662           124.00                   124.00

    6        730             730           120.00                   120.00

                 Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 1

 Head    Wt Range   Avg Wt    Price Range           Avg Price

    4        280-292     286          185.00-190.00         186.84

    4        312-330     316          182.50-185.00         184.35

    7        360-393     378          179.00-182.50         180.87

    3        400            400          172.50                      172.50

    3        490            490          150.00                      150.00

Slaughter Cows:

       Percent Lean    Avg Dressing   High Dressing     Low Dressing

Breaking    70-80      57.00-57.50                                53.00-54.00

Boning       80-85      52.50-60.00    60.00-64.00        49.00-51.00

Lean          85-90      48.50-57.00    57 50-63.50        35.00-47.50

                                                         shelly kind  25.00-35.00

Slaughter Bulls:  Yield Grade 1-2  1120-2125 lbs, 81.00-86.00; High Dressing 91.50-93.00, Low Dressing 72.00-78.00.

Replacement Cows:  not well tested.

Cow/Calf Pairs:  scarce

Source:  MO Dept of Ag/USDA Market News Service, Ava, MO,      Rick Huffman, Market Reporter, 573-751-5618, 24 Hour Market Report 1-573-522-9244, www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/JC_LS772.txt

