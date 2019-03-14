Douglas County Livestock Report

Jefferson City, MO, Friday, March 08, 2019, MO Dept of Ag/USDA Market News, Ava – Douglas County Livestock Auction, Feeder Cattle Weighted Average Report for 03/07/2019

Receipts: 1442 Last Week: 1009 Year Ago: 1226

Compared to last week, steers under 600 lbs steady, over 600 lbs 1.00 to 3.00 higher, heifers under 600 lbs 2.00 to 7.00 higher, over 600 lbs steady. Slaughter cows steady to 2.00 higher, slaughter bulls steady. Demand good, supply moderate. Weigh-ups average to full. Near 15 percent of the receipts were replacement cows, slaughter cows and bulls. The feeder supply included 40 percent steers, 51 percent heifers, 08 percent bulls, with 33 percent over 600 lbs.

Feeder Steers Medium and Large 1

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

4 390 390 200.00 200.00

4 434 434 194.00 194.00

13 422-445 428 182.50-190.00 185.50 Fleshy

9 480-485 483 175.00-180.00 177.22

7 515 515 177.50 177.50

11 515-540 521 156.00-165.00 162.63 Fleshy

10 568-590 584 160.00-161.00 160.81

19 562-575 568 150.00-157.50 152.90 Fleshy

34 612-644 631 148.00-157.50 154.61

37 650-699 691 140.00-147.50 143.93

75 807-842 841 129.00-137.00 136.06

Feeder Steers Medium and Large 1-2

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

3 278 278 195.00 195.00

7 300-335 323 181.00-192.50 188.90

13 352-371 365 180.00-188.00 182.54

12 405-445 428 172.50-186.00 177.88

18 460-495 476 163.00-175.00 169.81

4 528 528 163.00 163.00

8 595-597 596 150.00-152.50 150.94

4 605-610 609 150.00-151.00 150.75

7 700-715 707 132.50-138.50 134.70

Feeder Steers Medium and Large 2

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

7 420-437 427 163.00-165.00 163.88

Feeder Steers Large 1-2

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

3 410 410 155.00 155.00

3 612 612 147.50 147.50

Feeder Holstein Steers Large 3

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

4 665 665 69.00 69.00

Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

5 355-362 359 160.00-162.50 160.99 Fleshy

13 400-448 428 158.00-162.00 160.16

3 408-430 415 155.00-156.00 155.65 Fleshy

26 455-497 466 151.00-160.00 157.53

12 460-495 469 140.00-155.00 150.26 Fleshy

32 503-543 524 144.00-153.00 148.40

7 519-528 522 140.00 140.00 Fleshy

23 550-580 557 144.00-148.50 146.92

10 562-590 578 130.00-140.00 133.03 Fleshy

17 618-643 634 130.00-134.00 133.28

5 612 612 132.00 132.00 Calves

13 658-688 677 127.00-128.50 127.65

Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1-2

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

14 300-348 321 152.00-155.00 153.47

7 355-398 375 150.00-158.00 152.82

3 393 393 155.00 155.00 Thin Fleshed

27 400-445 415 142.50-153.00 148.46

3 410 410 147.50 147.50 Fleshy

20 450-492 468 142.50-151.00 149.02

30 505-545 528 140.00-146.00 142.88

43 553-590 562 130.00-141.50 139.69

3 550-560 553 130.00-134.00 131.35 Fleshy

29 600-638 617 127.00-135.00 130.37

4 602-620 611 126.00-129.00 127.48 Calves

7 667-685 676 124.00-127.50 126.78

6 700-710 702 120.00-122.50 121.25

3 855 855 117.50 117.50

5 902 902 112.00 112.00

Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 2

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

3 328 328 144.00 144.00 Thin Fleshed

7 412-430 422 130.00-137.00 132.98

3 485-498 494 135.00 135.00

5 498 498 138.00 138.00 Thin Fleshed

3 508-525 514 125.00 125.00

Feeder Heifers Large 1-2

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

4 466 466 142.50 142.50

3 608 608 138.00 138.00

Feeder Heifers Large 2

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

3 385 385 135.00 135.00

Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 1

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

3 390 390 185.00-187.50 186.67

3 422 422 172.50 172.50

5 485 485 160.00 160.00

4 500-515 508 152.00-155.00 153.52

3 717 717 123.00 123.00 Calves

Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 1-2

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

4 325-332 328 180.00-187.50 183.71

13 408-445 432 163.00-165.00 164.54

9 465-492 480 150.00-155.00 151.10

8 553-558 555 139.00-144.00 141.99

5 616 616 125.00 125.00 Calves

3 662 662 126.00 126.00

Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 2

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

3 450 450 155.00 155.00 Thin Fleshed

Feeder Bulls Medium 1-2

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

3 443 443 155.00 155.00

Slaughter Cows:

Percent Lean Avg Dressing High Dressing Low Dressing

Breaking 70-80 55.50-58.00 53.00-55.00

Boning 80-85 54.50-57.00 60.00-64.50 52.00-55.00

Lean 85-90 48.00-57.50 57.00-59.00 40.00-49.50

light or shelly kind 30.00-35.00

Slaughter Bulls: Yield Grade 1-2 1240-2570 lbs, 78.50-87.50; High Dressing 88.50-92.50; Low Dressing 60.00-69.00.

Replacement Cows: Medium and Large 1-2 1220-1235 lbs, three to six years, third stage, 1100.00-1160.00; 1170-1405 lbs, seven years to short and solid mouth, third stage, few 825.00-850.00; 1060-1190 lbs, five to six years, second stage, 850.00-875.00. Medium and Large 2 1050-1205 lbs, seven years to short and solid mouth, second stage, few 710.00-735.00.

Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 1-2 1100-1220 lbs, four to seven years, with 220 to 250 lb calves, few 1125.00-1300.00.

Source: MO Dept of Ag/USDA Market News Service, Ava, MO, Rick Huffman, Market Reporter, 573-751-5618, 24 Hour Market Report 1-573-522-9244, www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/JC_LS772.txt