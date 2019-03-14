Douglas County Livestock Report

Jefferson City, MO, Friday, March 08, 2019, MO Dept of Ag/USDA Market News,  Ava – Douglas County Livestock Auction, Feeder Cattle Weighted Average Report for 03/07/2019

Receipts:  1442    Last Week:  1009    Year Ago:  1226

Compared to last week, steers under 600 lbs steady, over 600 lbs 1.00 to 3.00 higher, heifers under 600 lbs 2.00 to 7.00 higher, over 600 lbs steady.  Slaughter cows steady to 2.00 higher, slaughter bulls steady. Demand good, supply moderate.  Weigh-ups average to full.  Near 15 percent of the receipts were replacement cows, slaughter cows and bulls. The feeder supply included 40 percent steers, 51 percent heifers, 08 percent bulls, with 33 percent over 600 lbs. 

                Feeder Steers Medium and Large 1

 Head   Wt Range   Avg Wt    Price Range                 Avg Price

    4        390              390           200.00                         200.00

    4        434              434           194.00                         194.00

   13       422-445      428           182.50-190.00             185.50   Fleshy

    9        480-485      483           175.00-180.00             177.22

    7        515              515          177.50                          177.50

   11       515-540      521           156.00-165.00             162.63   Fleshy

   10       568-590      584           160.00-161.00             160.81

   19       562-575      568           150.00-157.50             152.90   Fleshy

   34       612-644      631           148.00-157.50             154.61

   37       650-699      691           140.00-147.50             143.93

   75       807-842      841           129.00-137.00             136.06

                Feeder Steers Medium and Large 1-2

 Head   Wt Range       Avg Wt    Price Range              Avg Price

    3          278               278           195.00                     195.00

    7          300-335       323           181.00-192.50         188.90

   13         352-371       365           180.00-188.00         182.54

   12         405-445       428           172.50-186.00         177.88

   18         460-495       476           163.00-175.00         169.81

    4          528               528          163.00                      163.00

    8          595-597       596           150.00-152.50         150.94

    4          605-610       609           150.00-151.00         150.75

    7          700-715       707           132.50-138.50         134.70

                Feeder Steers Medium and Large 2

 Head   Wt Range   Avg Wt        Price Range            Avg Price

    7        420-437     427              163.00-165.00         163.88

                     Feeder Steers Large 1-2

 Head   Wt Range   Avg Wt    Price Range              Avg Price

    3          410           410           155.00                     155.00

    3          612           612           147.50                     147.50

                  Feeder Holstein Steers Large 3

 Head   Wt Range   Avg Wt    Price Range              Avg Price

    4          665           665            69.00                      69.00

                Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1

 Head   Wt Range   Avg Wt    Price Range            Avg Price

    5         355-362     359        160.00-162.50          160.99   Fleshy

   13        400-448     428        158.00-162.00           160.16

    3         408-430     415        155.00-156.00          155.65   Fleshy

   26        455-497     466        151.00-160.00          157.53

   12        460-495     469        140.00-155.00          150.26   Fleshy

   32        503-543     524        144.00-153.00          148.40

    7         519-528     522        140.00                      140.00   Fleshy

   23        550-580     557        144.00-148.50          146.92

   10        562-590     578        130.00-140.00          133.03   Fleshy

   17        618-643     634        130.00-134.00          133.28

    5         612            612        132.00                       132.00   Calves

   13        658-688     677       127.00-128.50           127.65

               Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1-2

 Head   Wt Range   Avg Wt    Price Range         Avg Price

   14      300-348       321        152.00-155.00        153.47

    7       355-398       375        150.00-158.00        152.82

   3       393              393        155.00                      155.00   Thin Fleshed

   27      400-445       415        142.50-153.00        148.46

    3       410              410        147.50                     147.50   Fleshy

   20      450-492       468        142.50-151.00        149.02

   30      505-545       528        140.00-146.00        142.88

   43      553-590       562        130.00-141.50        139.69

    3       550-560       553        130.00-134.00        131.35   Fleshy

   29      600-638       617        127.00-135.00        130.37

    4       602-620       611        126.00-129.00        127.48   Calves

    7       667-685       676        124.00-127.50        126.78

    6       700-710       702        120.00-122.50        121.25

    3       855              855        117.50                    117.50

    5       902              902        112.00                    112.00

                Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 2

 Head   Wt Range   Avg Wt    Price Range          Avg Price

    3      328               328           144.00                 144.00   Thin Fleshed

    7      412-430        422           130.00-137.00     132.98

    3      485-498        494           135.00                 135.00

    5      498               498           138.00                 138.00   Thin Fleshed

    3      508-525        514           125.00                 125.00

                    Feeder Heifers Large 1-2

 Head   Wt Range   Avg Wt    Price Range       Avg Price

    4          466           466           142.50             142.50

    3          608           608           138.00             138.00

                      Feeder Heifers Large 2

 Head   Wt Range   Avg Wt    Price Range      Avg Price

    3          385           385           135.00             135.00

                 Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 1

 Head   Wt Range   Avg Wt    Price Range           Avg Price

    3          390           390            185.00-187.50     186.67

    3          422           422            172.50                 172.50

    5          485           485            160.00                 160.00

    4          500-515    508            152.00-155.00    153.52

    3          717           717            123.00                 123.00   Calves

                Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 1-2

 Head   Wt Range   Avg Wt    Price Range           Avg Price

    4        325-332     328            180.00-187.50     183.71

   13       408-445     432            163.00-165.00     164.54

    9        465-492     480            150.00-155.00     151.10

    8        553-558     555            139.00-144.00     141.99

    5        616            616            125.00                  125.00   Calves

    3        662            662            126.00                  126.00

                 Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 2

 Head   Wt Range   Avg Wt    Price Range         Avg Price

    3        450           450             155.00                       155.00   Thin Fleshed

                     Feeder Bulls Medium 1-2

 Head   Wt Range   Avg Wt    Price Range       Avg Price

    3      443               443           155.00               155.00

Slaughter Cows:

           Percent Lean    Avg Dressing  High Dressing  Low Dressing

Breaking     70-80       55.50-58.00                              53.00-55.00

Boning        80-85       54.50-57.00      60.00-64.50     52.00-55.00

Lean            85-90       48.00-57.50      57.00-59.00    40.00-49.50

                                                     light or shelly kind  30.00-35.00

Slaughter Bulls:  Yield Grade 1-2  1240-2570 lbs, 78.50-87.50; High Dressing 88.50-92.50; Low Dressing 60.00-69.00.

Replacement Cows:  Medium and Large 1-2  1220-1235 lbs, three to six years, third stage, 1100.00-1160.00; 1170-1405 lbs, seven years to short and solid mouth, third stage, few 825.00-850.00; 1060-1190 lbs, five to six years, second stage, 850.00-875.00.  Medium and Large 2  1050-1205 lbs, seven years to short and solid mouth, second stage, few 710.00-735.00.

Cow/Calf Pairs:  Medium and Large 1-2  1100-1220 lbs, four to seven years, with 220 to 250 lb calves, few 1125.00-1300.00.

Source:  MO Dept of Ag/USDA Market News Service, Ava, MO,      Rick Huffman, Market Reporter, 573-751-5618, 24 Hour Market Report 1-573-522-9244, www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/JC_LS772.txt

