Douglas County Livestock Report

Jefferson City, MO, Friday, Mar 01, 2019, MO Dept of Ag/USDA Market News. Ava – Douglas County Livestock Auction Feeder Cattle Weighted Average Report for 02/28/2019

Receipts: 1009 Last Week: 441 Year Ago: 1108

Too few last week for a good price comparison, compared to two weeks ago, steers and heifers under 600 lbs steady, over 600 lbs steady to 4.00 higher. Slaughter cows steady, slaughter bulls steady to 3.00 higher. Demand good, supply moderate. Near 25 percent of the receipts were replacement cows and slaughter cows and bulls. The feeder supply included 54 percent steers, 34 percent heifers, 12 percent bulls, with 51 percent over 600 lbs.

***Note*** The Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News Service has a new state wide stocker report. The Missouri Stocker Formula is a rolling seven day calculated weighted value which combines all Feeder Steers reported by MDA/USDA Market News Service weighing from 400-649 lbs in the Medium and Large 1 and Medium and Large 1-2 frame and muscle classifications, including all comment cattle except Brahman X. This new report can be found on the Market News Website at https://agmarketnews.mo.gov/content/missouri-stocker-formula.

Feeder Steers Medium and Large 1

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

3 397 397 201.00 201.00

6 410-422 419 189.00-195.00 191.99

7 525-530 526 165.00-176.00 174.42

13 557-595 576 159.00-165.00 162.18

39 632-648 634 145.00-150.00 148.34

23 650-698 685 139.50-143.00 140.42

26 702-732 723 135.00-140.50 137.73

25 754 754 137.00 137.00

13 803 803 129.00 129.00

63 855 855 135.85 135.85

Feeder Steers Medium and Large 1-2

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

3 330-345 338 185.00-190.00 188.33

15 405-434 420 173.00-185.00 180.31

8 484 484 164.00 164.00

3 580 580 150.00 150.00

9 615-620 617 145.00-148.00 147.27

4 705 705 136.00 136.00

Feeder Steers Large 1

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

4 546 546 155.00 155.00

Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

3 312 312 159.00 159.00

8 380 380 153.00-155.00 154.00

11 420-445 433 148.00-152.50 149.71

6 425-441 436 136.50-145.00 142.24 Fleshy

6 455-475 463 145.00-149.00 146.37

6 465 465 142.50 142.50 Fleshy

20 500-533 518 140.00-146.00 142.54

12 506-534 525 137.50-140.00 138.30 Fleshy

17 555-591 586 135.00-140.00 137.59

5 555-596 588 128.00-130.00 128.38 Fleshy

19 604-613 605 137.50-139.00 138.76

11 653-675 669 129.00-133.00 130.06

7 704 704 127.00 127.00

3 815 815 120.00 120.00

Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1-2

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

6 329 329 156.00 156.00

3 365 365 147.50 147.50

3 382 382 152.50 152.50 Thin Fleshed

5 405-425 415 140.00-145.00 143.48

4 455-492 474 142.50-143.00 142.74

6 505-548 530 130.00-137.50 133.24

4 791 791 120.00 120.00

Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 1

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

6 270-282 276 190.00 190.00

6 318-322 321 190.00 190.00

10 353-396 378 190.00-192.00 191.44

5 417-445 424 175.00-191.00 185.87

11 483-495 487 162.50-166.00 163.69

5 505-535 522 147.00-160.00 153.45

3 687 687 126.00 126.00

Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 1-2

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

3 298 298 175.00 175.00

4 490 490 160.00 160.00

3 542-545 543 145.00 145.00

Slaughter Cows:

Percent Lean Avg Dressing High Dressing Low Dressing

Breaking 70-80 56.00-57.50 ind 51.00

Boning 80-85 51.00-56.00 58.00-64.00

Lean 85-90 46.00-54.00 54.00-57.00 37.50-45.50

light or shelly kind 25.00-36.00

Slaughter Bulls: Yield Grade 1-2 1310-1985 lbs, 81.00-90.00; ind

2265 lbs fat/full 78.00; Low Dressing 65.00-71.00.

Replacement Cows: Medium and Large 1-2 1140-1175 lbs, five to six years, third stage 925.00-1000.00, 1195-1225 lbs, seven years to short and solid mouth, third stage, 750.00-800.00, pkg 1139 lbs, seven years to short and solid mouth, second stage, 635.00, pkg 1202 lbs, broken mouth, third stage, 710.00, . Medium and Large 2 1075-1080 lbs, seven years to short and solid mouth, third stage, 700.00-775.00, 1085-1135 lbs, five years to short and solid mouth, mostly second to few third stage, 575.00 625.00, pkg 1135 lbs, broken mouth, third stage, 600.00. Medium 1-2 pkg 933 lbs, four to five years, third stage, 950.00.

Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 1-2 couple 1110-1230 lbs, four to six years, with 250 to 300 lb calves, 1225.00-1325.00, pkg 1100 lbs, seven years to short and solid mouth, with 265 lb calves 1025.00. Medium and Large 2 1050-1100 lbs, six years to short and solid mouth, with 120 to 265 lb calves, 900.00.

Source: MO Dept of Ag/USDA Market News Service, Ava, MO, Rick Huffman, Market Reporter, 573-751-5618, 24 Hour Market Report 1-573-522-9244, www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/JC_LS772.txt