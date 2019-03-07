Douglas County Livestock Report

Jefferson City, MO, Friday, Mar 01, 2019, MO Dept of Ag/USDA Market News. Ava – Douglas County Livestock Auction Feeder Cattle Weighted Average Report for 02/28/2019

Receipts:  1009    Last Week:  441    Year Ago:  1108

Too few last week for a good price comparison, compared to two weeks ago, steers and heifers under 600 lbs steady, over 600 lbs steady to 4.00 higher.  Slaughter cows steady, slaughter bulls steady to 3.00 higher. Demand good, supply moderate.  Near 25 percent of the receipts were replacement cows and slaughter cows and bulls.  The feeder supply included 54 percent steers, 34 percent heifers, 12 percent bulls, with 51 percent over 600 lbs.

***Note***  The Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News Service has a new state wide stocker report.  The Missouri Stocker Formula is a rolling seven day calculated weighted value which combines all Feeder Steers reported by MDA/USDA Market News Service weighing from 400-649 lbs in the Medium and Large 1 and Medium and Large 1-2 frame and muscle classifications, including all comment cattle except Brahman X.  This new report can be found on the Market News Website at https://agmarketnews.mo.gov/content/missouri-stocker-formula.

Feeder Steers Medium and Large 1

 Head   Wt Range   Avg Wt    Price Range             Avg Price

    3          397            397          201.00                   201.00

    6          410-422     419         189.00-195.00       191.99

    7          525-530     526         165.00-176.00       174.42

   13         557-595     576         159.00-165.00       162.18

   39         632-648     634         145.00-150.00       148.34

   23         650-698     685         139.50-143.00       140.42

   26         702-732     723         135.00-140.50       137.73

   25         754            754         137.00                    137.00

   13         803            803         129.00                    129.00

   63         855            855         135.85                    135.85

Feeder Steers Medium and Large 1-2

 Head   Wt Range   Avg Wt    Price Range             Avg Price

    3         330-345     338         185.00-190.00          188.33

   15        405-434     420         173.00-185.00          180.31

    8         484            484         164.00                       164.00

    3         580            580         150.00                       150.00

    9         615-620    617          145.00-148.00          147.27

    4         705           705          136.00                       136.00

Feeder Steers Large 1

 Head   Wt Range   Avg Wt    Price Range            Avg Price

    4        546            546           155.00                     155.00

                Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1

 Head   Wt Range   Avg Wt    Price Range        Avg Price

    3           312            312         159.00                 159.00

    8           380            380         153.00-155.00     154.00

   11          420-445     433         148.00-152.50     149.71

    6          425-441     436         136.50-145.00      142.24   Fleshy

    6          455-475     463         145.00-149.00      146.37

    6          465            465         142.50                   142.50   Fleshy

   20         500-533     518         140.00-146.00      142.54

   12         506-534     525         137.50-140.00      138.30   Fleshy

   17         555-591     586         135.00-140.00      137.59

    5         555-596     588         128.00-130.00       128.38   Fleshy

   19        604-613     605         137.50-139.00       138.76

   11        653-675     669         129.00-133.00       130.06

    7         704            704         127.00                   127.00

    3         815            815         120.00                   120.00

  Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1-2

 Head   Wt Range   Avg Wt    Price Range        Avg Price

    6        329            329            156.00              156.00

    3        365            365            147.50              147.50

    3        382            382            152.50              152.50   Thin Fleshed

    5        405-425     415           140.00-145.00  143.48

    4        455-492     474           142.50-143.00  142.74

    6        505-548     530           130.00-137.50  133.24

    4        791            791           120.00               120.00

Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 1

 Head   Wt Range   Avg Wt    Price Range             Avg Price

    6        270-282     276            190.00                   190.00

    6        318-322     321            190.00                   190.00

   10       353-396     378            190.00-192.00       191.44

    5        417-445     424            175.00-191.00       185.87

   11       483-495     487            162.50-166.00       163.69

    5        505-535     522            147.00-160.00       153.45

    3        687            687            126.00                    126.00

Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 1-2

 Head   Wt Range   Avg Wt    Price Range        Avg Price

    3          298            298            175.00              175.00

    4          490            490            160.00              160.00

    3          542-545     543            145.00              145.00

Slaughter Cows:

       Percent Lean  Avg Dressing  High Dressing  Low Dressing

Breaking    70-80    56.00-57.50                             ind 51.00

Boning       80-85    51.00-56.00   58.00-64.00

Lean           85-90    46.00-54.00   54.00-57.00    37.50-45.50

                                      light or shelly kind  25.00-36.00

Slaughter Bulls:  Yield Grade 1-2  1310-1985 lbs, 81.00-90.00; ind

2265 lbs fat/full 78.00; Low Dressing 65.00-71.00.

Replacement Cows:  Medium and Large 1-2  1140-1175 lbs, five to six years, third stage 925.00-1000.00, 1195-1225 lbs, seven years to short and solid mouth, third stage, 750.00-800.00, pkg 1139 lbs, seven years to short and solid mouth, second stage, 635.00, pkg 1202 lbs, broken mouth, third stage, 710.00, .  Medium and Large 2  1075-1080 lbs, seven years to short and solid mouth, third stage, 700.00-775.00, 1085-1135 lbs, five years to short and solid mouth, mostly second to few third stage, 575.00 625.00, pkg 1135 lbs, broken mouth, third stage, 600.00.  Medium 1-2 pkg 933 lbs, four to five years, third stage, 950.00.

Cow/Calf Pairs:  Medium and Large 1-2 couple 1110-1230 lbs, four to six years, with 250 to 300 lb calves, 1225.00-1325.00, pkg 1100 lbs, seven years to short and solid mouth, with 265 lb calves 1025.00.  Medium and Large 2  1050-1100 lbs, six years to short and solid mouth, with 120 to 265 lb calves, 900.00.

Source:  MO Dept of Ag/USDA Market News Service, Ava, MO,      Rick Huffman, Market Reporter, 573-751-5618, 24 Hour Market Report 1-573-522-9244, www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/JC_LS772.txt

