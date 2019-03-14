Douglas County Circuit Court Law Day March 5

During a large Circuit Court Law Day on March 5, 2019, the following individuals were sentenced to the Department of Corrections:

Clayton Young, 23, Hartville, was sentenced to eight years in prison for second-degree assault and three years for resisting arrest. Young also admitted to violating his probation for first degree tampering and received three years in prison. The new case was investigated by the Ava Police Department with assistance from the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The original offense of the probation case occurred in September 2016 and was investigated by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department.

Justin Emery, 35, Mtn. Grove, was sentenced to long term treatment within the Department of Corrections for possession of methamphetamine after admitting to violating his probation. The original offense occurred on March 2017 and was investigated by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Cordell Benedict, 23, Springfield, was sentenced to 120 days in prison for second degree burglary and stealing. Benedict was ordered to complete institutional treatment within the Department of Corrections. The offense occurred in November 2018 and was investigated by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department.

Michael Welch, 44, Park Hills, was sentenced to 120 days in prison for possession of methamphetamine after admitting to violating his probation. Welch was ordered to complete institutional treatment withing the Department of Corrections. The original offense occurred in October 2017 and was investigated by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Jacob Wolford, 19, Ava, as sentenced to 120 days in prison for first degree tampering with a motor vehicle. Wolford also admitted to violating his probation for first degree tampering with a motor vehicle and was sentenced to 1230 days in prison. Wolford was ordered to complete institutional treatment within the Department of Corrections. The new offense occurred in October 2018 and was investigated by the Ava Police Department with assitance from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department. The original offense of the probation case occurred in August 2018 and investigated by the Ava Police Department.

There was a total of 81 felony cases on the docket. Ten felony guilty pleas, one misdemeanor guilty plea and four probation revocations were entered. There were ten failure to appear warrants issued by the court.