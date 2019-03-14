Don’t Press Your Luck This Holiday Weekend

Law enforcement cracks down on substance-impaired drivers

JEFFERSON CITY, MO – If your weekend plans include having a few drinks while watching some live basketball action or bending an elbow at your local Irish bar, make sure it also includes a sober ride home. Law enforcement agencies across Missouri will be participating in additional patrols to prevent the often deadly consequences of impaired driving. Their message is clear: drive sober or get pulled over.

Based on preliminary 2018 data, 184 people were killed and 531 more were seriously injured in Missouri traffic crashes that involved at least one substance-impaired driver. The Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety reminds motorists of the various options available to get everyone home safe. Designating a sober driver, calling a cab or using public transportation are just a few of those options. Remember, if you feel different, you drive different.

Besides driving completely sober from alcohol and drugs, motorists are also advised to put their cell phones down while driving and always buckle up – everyone, every trip, every time. “We encourage all drivers to take responsibility and make smart choices so that everyone gets home safe,” said Jon Nelson, MoDOT assistant to the state highway safety and traffic engineer. “Drive sober, buckle up and phone down.”

To learn more, visit the Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety website at savemolives.com, or follow us on social media at Save MO Lives.