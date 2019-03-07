Do You Have Concerns About Falling?

Many older adults experience concerns about falling. The risk of falling rises with age and is a leading cause of major, if not fatal, injuries among seniors. According to the National Council on Aging, more than one in three people 65 years or older fall each year and more than 1.6 million older adults go to emergency departments for fall-related injuries.

What makes matters worse is with increasing age also comes the fear of falling. In fact, research shows older adults are three times more fearful of falling than being robbed. This fear often leads to restricting or avoiding their once usual healthy activities like walking, shopping or attending social events. There is hope however. Seniors can challenge perceived limitations and develop strategies to help them succeed in preventing or reducing falls and the fear of falling.

To recognize this important issue, the University of Missouri Extension is offering an award winning program called “A Matter of Balance”. This program emphasizes practical strategies to manage falls. Participants will learn to: view falls as controllable, set goals for increasing activity, make changes to reduce falls at home, and exercise to increase strength and balance. A Matter of Balance is designed to benefit community living older adults who: are concerned about falls, have sustained a fall in the past, restrict activities because of concerns about falling, are interested in improving flexibility, balance, and strength, and are age 60 or older, ambulatory and able to problem solve.

A Matter of Balance is being offered at Ava Senior Activity Center in Ava, MO. The class will be held from 9:00 to 11:00 am on Mondays for eight weeks from March 25 through May 13. Sessions will be presented by Amy Bartels, MU Extension and Lisa Engelhardt, SeniorAge.

To register for the class, please call the Ava Senior Activity Center (417) 683-5712.