SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Oxford HealthCare®, an affiliate of CoxHealth®, will host its 10th Annual Daughters without Mothers Spring Tea and Seminar on April 6, 2019. This annual event is designed as a time to remember and celebrate mothers, and is free to attend.

Open to all ages, this spring tea and seminar will have speakers as well as guided group conversation to honor and remember mothers, along with light refreshments. Attendees are encouraged to bring a small reminder of their mother for a time of show and tell.

“Whether two months or two decades ago, the loss of a mother has a profound effect on our lives,” said Debbie Cain, Vice President of Oxford HealthCare. “Mother’s Day is approaching, and that can be a difficult time for those who have lost their mother. We are proud to host this event to celebrate our mothers and acknowledge their special place in our lives.”

Oxford HealthCare Hospice will host this annual event on Saturday, April 6 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Messiah Lutheran Church in Springfield, Missouri. This event is open to all ages, and there is no charge to attend. Those planning to attend are encouraged to RSVP to Renee Jenkins at 417-883-7500.