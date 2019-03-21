Dairy Cow Camp Prepares Future Dairy Leaders

Youth Need to Enroll Now for May 22-24 Camp

FREISTATT, Mo. — Youth ages 8-18 interested in learning about the dairy industry will want to register for 4-H Dairy Cow Camp, scheduled for May 22-24. After more than 20 years at the previous location, the camp is now in its second year at the Lawrence County Youth Fair Grounds in Freistatt.

“This camp draws attention to the importance of farming and its important role in Missouri’s economy. It provides youth a hands-on opportunity to care for dairy animals and learn about many aspects of dairy production while learning life-skills at the same time,” said Karla Deaver, 4-H Youth Development Specialist.

Campers work in pairs under the direction of adults and take part in workshops to learn about judging dairy animals, dairy management, animal care ethics and showmanship. Adults who are working in the dairy industry will also visit with campers about careers in the dairy industry.

Participants at the 2019 cow camp will be certified in the Show-Me Quality Assurance program. The primary goal of the program is to increase the knowledge and awareness of Missouri youth about food quality issues related to animal production.

A judging contest and showmanship competition provide the culmination for the camp.

4-H Dairy Cow Camp is a cooperative program between University of Missouri Extension and a number of industry sponsors. Partnering industry sponsors include Wrightvale Holsteins, Dairy Farmers of America, Southwest Dairy Farmers, Sancrest Specialized Transport, MFA, Missouri Brown Swiss Association, Missouri Dairy Association, Missouri Holstein Association, Missouri Guernsey Breeders Association, Missouri Jersey Breeders Association, Missouri Junior Holstein Association, Land O’Lakes/Purina, So-Mo, Inc, S & H Farm Supply, John Underwood, Robert and Janice Perry, D Bar J Livestock LLC, Mac’s Vet Supply, Orscheln’s of Republic, Race Brothers and Jeanne Whip.

The registration brochure is online at http://extension.missouri.edu/lawrence .

For more information about cow camp, contact Karla Deaver at the Lawrence County Extension Center in Mt. Vernon, (417) 466-3102, or your local county extension center.