Cross Country Runners Earn Academic Honors

The Ava High School Cross Country runners earned Academic All-State Honors for the 2018 season. The requirements for this honor include competing in a state series meet, such as districts, sectionals or state, as well as meeting one of the following criteria in academics: • 25 or higher on the ACT, • 1150 or higher on the SAT, • 3.6 cumulative GPA, non-rounded, non-weighted at the end of the fall semester for cross country or the spring semester for track and field. Ava’s qualifying runners shown above are as follows, front row, left to right: Eden Little, Carter Crews, Layla Giorgianni, and Grace Key; back row, left to right: Caden Prock, Jacob Key, Dwight Emerson, Clara Sicilia and Rebekah Evans.

