Court Day Proceedings

During Judge Bock’s Associate Court Day docket on March 21, 2019, there were a total of 111 criminal cases on the docket. There were 83 misdemeanor cases, 5 infractions, and 23 felony cases. There were 18 misdemeanor and/or infraction guilty pleas and there were 13 failure to appear warrants issued. One preliminary hearing was held and one preliminary hearing was waived and both cases are now in Circuit Court.

