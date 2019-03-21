County Commissioners Purchase Transport Van for Sheriff’s Office

Douglas County Presiding Commissioner Lance Stillings and District No. 2 Commissioner Lawson Curtis approved buying a 2012 Dodge Caravan from Davis Auto Sales, of Ava, for $7,900, during their meeting at the Douglas County Courthouse Thursday, March 14. The van was purchased for the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department, and according to Karry Davis, County Clerk, the vehicle will be used to transport inmates.

In conjunction with the Caravan, additional monies were spent for the purchase of a Dash Cam (dashboard camera) costing $189.97, and a metal partition (wall) to go inside the vehicle for $332. The camera was purchased from Clarity A/V Solutions, Ava, and metal partition from Dana Safety Supply, Inc.

All three items were expensed from the Law Enforcement Sales Tax Fund, with the final amount spent totaling $8,421.97.