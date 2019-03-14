Council Selects GIS Firm for Mapping Project

The Ava Board of Aldermen selected Trekk Design Group LLC, a Springfield civil engineering firm, as their choice to facilitate the upcoming sewer and water system mapping project. According to Mayor David Norman, Trekk has prior experience with the City of Ava, as the company was instrumental in overseeing and directing the smoke testing of the city’s water and sewer system several years ago. At that time, Norman said Trekk was instrumental in uncovering vacated manhole covers and open pipes no longer used and needing to be capped.

Norman advised Trekk met all ten points noted in the request for specifications. The firm also offered help with grant writing needs as well as assistance in selecting a consumer friendly software program for the city to use.

Norman said the firm had already mapped some of the city’s system because of their involvement in the previous project.

Qualifications were also submitted by Midland GIS Solutions, headquartered in Maryville, Mo., and Anderson Engineering, Inc., of Springfield. Even though these firms were not selected, their credentials qualified for consideration.

Treasurer Peggy Porter reported at the end of February the City had a balance of $2,260,716. She noted fund balances are presently increasing, except for the electric fund, which is maintaining a “not low but not high” status.

Norman advised the card reader at the Ava Municipal Airport will become obsolete in about one year. The system presently in use is the M3000 Self Serve Fueling Terminal which keeps track of every gas transaction at the airport, including fees, gas tank levels, etc.

Norman said because the present card system is going out of service the company is offering a trade-in value of $995 for the ‘old’ system and a $2,000 discount on the purchase of a M4000 system, which is an upgrade. The trade-in offer expires June 2019.

If purchased, the M4000 self-serve fueling system offers a host of new advancements including multiple communications options, such as cellular, WiFi and Ethernet capable communication options; it offers a substantially improved user-interface and automatic software upgrades. With the newer system, the fuel management software gives a complete overview of fueling operations, with on-site or remote access to transactions. A customer support network is also provided.

Norman said the quote is good through May 4, 2019, but before deciding how to approach the issue, he wanted to call the company to check on payment options, and inquire as to whether or not the company is willing to work with the City to accommodate their proposed budget timeline for the purchase.

Treasurer Peggy Porter advised the airport gas service provides a gross profit revenue stream of approximately $3,000 a month.

Remodeling work is still ongoing at the fire station building on Jefferson Street. Norman said during the heavy rain storm water came in under the threshold of the back door, and it appears the water is being forced under the structure by wind. He said before the leak at the doorway is addressed, flaws in the floor and sidewalls will be smoothed out so tile can be installed. Then the door will be removed and repaired to prevent additional flooding.

Norman advised the City had recently received word of a MoDOT Aviation grant being offered to small airports to upgrade runway lighting systems. The grant offer is $335,000, with a 10 percent match by the municipality. He noted this option may be something city officials will want to consider during upcoming budget formulations.

In a 4-0 vote, councilmen authorized the mayor to sign a contract agreement with Gaskin Hill Norcross of Missouri, Inc. for design work associated with the new restroom to be built in the lower park area. The contract expense for their services is $7,500.

Councilmen present were Noel Dye, Burrely Loftin, Stan Lovan and Keith Jones.

Meeting video may be viewed on the Douglas County Herald website.

The aldermen will reconvene on Tuesday, March 26, 5:00 p.m. at Ava City Hall. Meetings are open to the public.