Council on Aging Senior Center

By Tommy Roberts

Starting Monday, March 25 from 9-11 a.m., there will be a free Matter of Balance class. This is in partnership with the University of Extension office. The classes will be every Monday through May 13.

Joe, Lena and Jerry were the pitch tournament winners from last Tuesday.

We had a house full last Tuesday when the City of Ava sponsored the Chamber of Commerce luncheon. Good to see all of you here.

There will be a second pool tournament Wednesday, April 3 beginning at noon. There is a $1.00 fee to participate.

There are Adult Education and Literacy classes each Monday and Wednesday from noon to 3.

Monday Night Music begins at 6 p.m.

Pitch tournament every Tuesday beginning at noon. Seasons Hospice sponsors our Bingo on the first and third Fridays at noon. Everyone is a winner in this.

Three Rivers Hospice is responsible for the Grief Support Group on the third Tuesday from 10-11.

T.O.P.S. meets every Tuesday in the basement beginning at 2:00 p.m.

No weapons are allowed in our building, as well as there is no smoking and no alcohol.

The facility is open from 8:00 to 3:30 each day and we serve nutritious meals every day from 11:00 a.m. – 12 noon. If you are 60 and over, there is a suggested donation of $3.50. If you are under 60, you only pay $6.00; salad bar every Tuesday free with the meal.

I’m having a good day if I walk out of the house and my socks match.

Until next week have a good ‘un.