Colonel Eric T. Olson Announces Promotion Of Major Malik A. Henderson To Lieutenant Colonel

Colonel Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, announces the following promotion effective March 20, 2019:

Major Malik A. Henderson has been promoted to the rank of lieutenant colonel, where he will serve as the assistant superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol. In addition to acting in the superintendent’s absence and at his request, Lieutenant Colonel Henderson has direct oversight over the Professional Standards Division, Public Information and Education Division, the Office of Community Engagement, and Outreach, and the Patrol’s legal counsel.

Henderson was appointed to the Patrol on July 3, 1988, as a member of the 60th Recruit Class. Upon graduating from the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy in Jefferson City, Henderson was assigned to Troop E, Zone 10, Dunklin County.

Henderson was promoted to the rank of major on December 1, 2014, and has served as commander of the Administrative Services and the Support Services bureaus. Since his promotion to major, Henderson has served as a member of the Patrol’s command staff.

Henderson was born in St. Louis, MO. He graduated from O’Fallon Tech High School in St. Louis, in 1981. He attended Alcorn State University in Lorman, MS. Henderson graduated from the 235th Session of the FBI National Academy Program at Quantico, VA, in 2008. He graduated from the Leadership Missouri program sponsored by the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry in 2014. Lt. Col. Henderson and his wife, Renee D. (Parson), have two sons, Rasheed and Mehki.