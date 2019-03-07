City To Host Chamber Luncheon March 12

The City of Ava is sponsoring the Chamber of Commerce luncheon scheduled for Tuesday, March 12, from noon to 1 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Ava Community (Senior) Center, one block northeast of the Ava Square.

Facilitating the program, Mayor David Norman will present updates about the City of Ava, and projects completed during the past few years. In addition, Lisa Engelhardt, director of Senior Age, will provide an overview of Center programs, as well as recent improvements and opportunities for seniors.

The facility will also be open for tours before and after the luncheon.

The meal is being catered by Archie’s Family Restaurant and a menu of chicken strips, sides, and beverages.