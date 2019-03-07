Church of the Living God – Bevy Moore

Saturday morning, the Men’s Breakfast was well attended. They had good food and fellowship. Bro. Don Lunn led the devotions about “Submission.”

Saturday morning Ladies Meeting was well attended as well. Sister Misty Lunn brought the devotion about, “New Year, New You.” She used scriptures Psalms 103:12 and selections from John, Luke, Philippians, Proverbs and Matthew.

Saturday evening, my momma and I went to Marshfield to attend my first grand daughter, Raylee Grace’s, 16th birthday party.

Sunday morning was a nasty-weather day, but we still had 30 in attendance.

Pastor Gary sang, before bringing the morning message of “Fear,” from scriptures Deuteronomy 4:10, 2nd Timothy, and Psalms.

Sunday evening was “Youth Night.” The young people sang. Bro. Jason Snelson gave the devotion about “Being Cool” using scriptures about Saul/Paul in Galatians, Philippians and Matthew. They all enjoyed the pizza party as well.

Special prayer requests this week were for Kenneth Breeding, Sr., Kevin Breeding, Phyllis Fleetwood, the Amanda Chapius family, Gracie Fleetwood, Lonnie Cook, Jennifer Lamb, Frank Aid, Rhett Butler, Mandy Bunch, Mary Brooks, Don Reed, Herval and Jean Porter, Carolyn Swearengin, Oren Alcorn, and unspoken.

Sunday School is at 10 a.m. Sunday morning worship begins at 11 a.m. Evening service is at 6 p.m. and Wednesday night Bible Study is at 7 p.m.

Pastor Gary Moore, 417-543-3785; Assoc. Pastor Don Lunn 417-683-1413.

Does it seem like a big commitment to read through the Bible? What about just one Book? Read the Word. Get the know the author!