Church of the Living God – Bevy Moore

Wednesday evening Bible Study focused this week on “Praying For Your Enemies” using Scriptures from Matthew 6:16.

Saturday morning Men’s Breakfast was well attended, with Bro. Colton Neal bringing the devotion about “Obedience.” Lots of good food and fellowship.

Sunday morning, we had 24 in attendance. Bro. Don opened the service with a reading from Psalms 100:1-10. Make a joyful noise unto the Lord!

Sis. Linda led Sunday school with Bible reading from Hebrews 9:1-5. She taught about the “Eight Covenants.” Edenic, Adamic, Noahic, Abrahamic, Mosaic, Palestinian, Davidic, and the New covenant. It was very interesting. Also, about the tabernacle and the furniture inside, and what each thing represented.

Birthdays celebrated this week were Draelynn Menz and Richard Bailey.

Special music was by Jeff and Lora Hubbard, “Sheltered in the Arms of God,” and Misty Lunn, “Heavenly Sunshine.”

Pastor Gary brought the morning message about “Thoughts”, using Scriptures from Psa. 94:11, 1:1-2; Isa. 26:3; Prov. 23:7; Heb. 4:12; and 2 Cor. 10:3-5.

Sunday evening was Youth Service. Pastor Gary sang “Two Winning Hands.” Bro. Cody Whitaker brought the message of “Pride” using Scriptures from 2 Kings 4:1-37 and 1 Peter 5:5-8.

Everyone enjoyed having pizza afterwards.

Special prayer requests were for Dade Forrest (accident), Herval and Jean Porter (health), Don Lunn (upcoming leg surgery), Mary Brooks (health), Ruby Graham (health), Tabitha Spencer (foot surgery), Don Reed (upcoming lung transplant), Beth Carpenter (health), Tammy Shelton (health), Helga Emerick (health), our country, president, and the lost and unconcerned.

The Gospel singing group “Shine” will be with us Sunday morning the 31st at 11:00.

Service times are Sunday School at 10:00, Sunday morning worship at 11:00, Wednesday evening Bible Study at 7:00. Pastor Gary Moore 417-543-3785, Associate Pastor Donn Lunn 417-683-1413.

Something to remember: If you’re a Christian, the devil has put a hit out on you! So, stay prayed up and read up! God is with you all the way!