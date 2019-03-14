Church of the Living God – Bevy Moore

Saturday morning, the church ladies all came together for wonderful fellowship. Guest speaker Sister Dalene Robertson, spoke about “Sufficiency”, using Scriptures 2 Corinthians 3:5; Matthew 26:40-45; Romans 13:11-14; Jeremiah 10:23; John 3:27, 15:5; and Titus 2:11-15. Live for Him. Trust Him. Give credit to Him. Honor Him. We all had fellowship, singing, & a wonderful lunch. Special gifts were provided by Sister Cindy Fleetwood. We are very thankful for our Sisters in Christ.

Saturday evening, Pastor Gary & I went to West Plains for an auction/benefit for our good friend Don Reed. He is waiting for a lung transplant any day. We pray it is soon & is a complete success.

Sunday morning – the clocks rolled forward an hour! We had 16 in attendance. The flu & other sicknesses have hit our congregation hard this past week. Praying they are all well soon!

Bro. Don Lunn led the morning opening service with a devotion from Nahum 1:7, then Sister Linda Roberts brought the Sunday school lesson from Hebrews 8:1-13.

Special singing was by Sister Linda, & Pastor Gary & I.

Pastor Gary brought the morning message about “Concentration”, using Scriptures from Matthew 14:13-21.

A wonderful lunch was enjoyed by all afterwards. Sister Linda sure does make good cornbread!

Sunday evening we had some new visitors who helped with the special singing, also Sister Linda sang, and Dan & Janice Garner & daughters.

Bro. John Weyrauch brought the evening message about “Temptation” using Scriptures from James 1:12-16.

Special prayer requests this week were for Charlotte Willis, Doc & Candy Lane, Tabitha Spencer, Doug Wilson, Tiffany West & Son, Josiah, Don & Misty Lunn & Boys, Bev Smith, Brock Roberts, Becky Carter, Ellison Baby, Oren Alcorn, Don Reed, Brandt Snelson, Kevin & Gracie Fleetwood, Cindy Fleetwood, Herval & Jean Porter, Delmar Rosseau, Carolyn Swearengin, Kathy Stacy, & many unspoken.

This coming Saturday morning will be the Men’s Breakfast at 7 a.m., at the church.

Next Sunday evening, March 17th, will be the Youth Service with Cody Whitaker as the guest speaker.

“Shine” will be here in concert Sunday, March 31st at 11:00 am.

Service times are Sunday School at 10:00, Sunday Morning Worship at 11:00, Sunday Evening 6:00, & Wednesday evening Bible Study at 7:00. Pastor Gary Moore 417-543-3785, Associate Pastor Don Lunn 417-683-1413.

A day hemmed in prayer seldom unravels.