Caney News – Janice Lafferty

March 15 – We met Wednesday evening to praise the Lord and study His word.

Sis. Janice Lafferty took the service she read 1 John 3. She talked about loving others. How that is a sign you have Jesus. We had a good discussion.

Good thoughts and great scripture was shared.

Sis. Melba Austin taught our youth. We are so thankful for them.

Sunday School opened with singing. Bro. Jack Essary welcomed everyone. Prayer requests/praise reports were given. We had lots of concerns. Sis. Lila Roberts took our concerns to the Lord.

Bro. Jack read Ezekiel 34:11-16 for our devotion.

We are the flock. God will take care of us. There is a judgment day coming.

After a good Sunday School lesson, Happy Birthday was sung to Rex Clemans.

Precise worship began with testimony. Kelli Clemans, Lila Roberts, Jim Lafferty, Melissa, Sharon Withrow, Jeff Shipley, Melba Austin.

Service continued with congregational singing.

Special music by Melissa Harmon.

Pastor Bill Austin brought the morning message. His scripture was Ecclesiastes 12:13-14 and 1 Samuel 15:1.

When you fail the Lord, do you blame others? There is nothing the Lord enjoys more than your obedience. Don’t fail to obey God. Judgment day is coming. God knows your heart. You can not blame others. He knows what you have done. Keep His Commandments. A very good message from the Word.

Sunday evening service began with singing. Bro. Bill welcomed everyone. Bro. Jim Lafferty took our concerns to the Lord. Sis. Kathleen Chaney sang for us this evening. Testimony by Bro. Jim Lafferty. Bro. Jack Essary spoke Sunday evening. His scripture was Romans 15. We can have hope in Christ. God has made us promises if we keep on serving Him. Tell others about Christ, so they can have hope too. Live for Christ wherever you are, so others can see Christ.

A message from God’s word.

Sis. Melba taught the youth a lesson.

Come be with us at Caney. You are welcome.