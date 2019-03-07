Caney News – Janice Lafferty

February 13, 2019 – Caney met Wednesday evening to study God’s word and praise Him. Bro. Hi Lambeth took charge of the service. He asked for our concerns. Bro. Jack Essary led in prayer.

Bro. Hi read Luke 12:31-35; 51-53. Seek ye after Godly things.

God likes to give us good things. Let your heart be on heavenly things, When we follow Christ, we will have love for each other and not division.

We always have a wonderful time reading, learning, and telling of God’s goodness.

Feb. 20 – We met Wednesday evening at Caney to study and learn more of God’s word. Bro. Jim Lafferty took the service prayer requests/praise reports given. Sis. Janice Lafferty led in prayer.

Bro. Jim read Hebrews 9:16-22, Deuteronomy 21:18-23, Deuteronomy 19:15-21.

None of us are perfect, not evcn good. We need to take responsibility for our actions, not always blaming others for what we do. Children need to be taught and disciplined to do right. If we followed God’s law, we probably wouldn’t need large prisons.

We had a good discussion and time of learning.

Sis. Melba taught our youth a good lesson.

Sunday School finally happened at Caney. The weather has been a real problem. Bro. Jack Essary welcomed everyone. Bro. Jeff Shipley took our concerns to the Lord. Jack read Romans 8:31-39 for our devotion. Nothing separates us from the Lord except us. Jesus died for all. It is our choice. After a good Sunday School lesson, Happy Birthday was sung to Monte Lafferty.

Praise/worship hour began with testimonies of Jim Lafferty, Jeff Shipley.

We continued with congregational singing. Special music was sung by Melissa Harmon and Charlee Lafferty.

Pastor Bill Austin spoke this morning. His scripture was Hebrews 5:7-9.

To have eternal life, you must be dead to the world or sin. We need to be excited about the scripture as we are worldly things. What a great thing to have Christ as our redeemer.

A thoughtful message.

Evening service began with singing. Bro. Bill welcomed evceryone. Prayter requests/praise reports were taken. Bro. Hi Lambeth led in prayer.

Bro. Jim Lafferty was our speaker Sunday evening. His scripture was Exodus 19:3-8, Romans 6:18-19, 8:2-4.

We make promises to God, but who breaks those promises? God is loving and merciful, forgiving us. We should repent minute by minute. Praise the Lord we don’t have to live under the law. We live under Christ’s love and mercy. God keeps His promises. Jesus is coming soon. A message from the Word of God.

Sis. Melba Austin taught our youth. Thank God for her and our youth.

Come worship with us at Caney. Sunday School is at 10 and worship at 11 a.m. Evening Sunday and Wednesday services are at 6 p.m. You are welcome.