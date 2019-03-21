Calendar Of Events

This column is provided to our readers free of charge to announce upcoming events that are free to the public. Publication of the same announcement will be limited to two insertions.

Thursday Night Prayer in the Park inside for winter @ Fellowship Hall behind Faith Rock Church. Thursdays 6:00pm – 8:00pm. Goodhope Ministries (417) 351-2570.

Happy Home Church Singing, Saturday night, March 23, at 6 p.m. Come and join us for some good fellowship.

Ozark Heritage Garden Club, meets Tuesday, March 26th at the Salem General Baptist Church in Theodosia at 11 am. Hosts are serving Sloppy Joes. Please bring a side, salad, or dessert. Our speaker will be Kathy McFarland (Baker Creek Media and Public Relations).

26-2t

A Matter of Balance, Ava Senior Activity Center, 9-11 a.m. Mondays from March 25 – May 13th. To register call (417) 683-5712.

Douglas County Fox Trotters Trail Ride, Wednesday, March 27, 10 a.m. at Rockbridge. See douglascountyfoxtrotters.com to register and get directions.

Missouri Association Fifth Sunday Meeting will be held at Springcreek Church (Hwy. 5 south of Ava to 'A' Hwy. West 3 miles, then left on CR410 1/2 mile), March 29th and 30th, at 7 p.m. Friday speaker Bro. Jim Kyle; Saturday, Bro. Charlie Hanniford. Everyone welcome.

Spring Turkey Hunting Basics class Saturday, March 30, 8:30 a.m. at the Andy Dalton Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center, 4897 N. Farm Road 61, Ash Grove, MO 65604, includes safety, scouting, calling, set-up, shotgun ballistics and game care. Register at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/163452. Call 417-742-4361 for info.

Jamie Jackson of Meadowbrook and Baker Creek presents a workshop on planting, harvesting and preserving herbs, Sunday, March 31, 2019, 2 p.m., Willow Springs SDA Church Annex, 314 North Walnut, Willow Springs. Reserve your seat @417-469-2090.

27-2t

Skyline Donut Dash – 5K walk/run, Saturday, April 13, 2019, check-in at 7:30 A.M. Race starts at 8 a.m. Registration is free. Participants may purchase event t-shirts for $8. Hosted by the Skyline Wellness Committee. The Donut Dash features prizes, 'kids activity area' and snacks.

27-2t