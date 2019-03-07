Calendar Of Events

This column is provided to our readers free of charge to announce upcoming events that are free to the public. Publication of the same announcement will be limited to two insertions.

The Douglas and Ozark Counties Retired School Personnel will meet for lunch, Tuesday, March 12, at 11:30 AM at the Pizza Hut in Ava. Marie Bristol is to talk about the Laura Ingalls Wilder Children’s Literature Series. All retired school personnel are welcome to attend this meeting.

Thursday Night Prayer in the Park inside for winter @ Fellowship Hall behind Faith Rock Church. Thursdays 6:00pm – 8:00pm. Goodhope Ministries (417) 351-2570.

Regular monthly meetings of the Ava Area Ambulance District board are the second Thursday each month. The March meeting will be held Thursday, March 14, at 5:30 p.m., at the ambulance station, 1412 Prince Street, Ava.

Free All Ages Archery Class for archery fundamentals, Saturday, March 16th at the Andy Dalton Shooting Range & Outdoor Education Center, 4897 N. Farm Road 61, Ash Grove, MO 65604. Bring your own equipment or use equipment provided. Participants must register at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/163450. Get info at 417-742-4361.

CHEROKEE OF ARKANSAS AND MISSOURI TRIBE, District #9 Meeting will be held at the Library Center, 4653 S. Campbell Ave., Springfield, MO., Saturday, March 16th. Meeting will begin at 1:30pm.

The Douglas County Historical and Genealogical Society will have their monthly meeting Monday, March 18, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. at the Museum. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Ozark Native Plant Society meeting, 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, March 19th, at the Ozarks Regional Office of the Missouri Dept. of Conservation, at 551 Joe Jones Blvd. in West Plains. Guest speaker Gayle Rowley will present on Native Plants, Pollinators and Other Critters. Call 417-257-7544 for information. Everyone is invited.

The Support the Handicapped Board of Douglas County will meet on the third Tuesday of the month, March 19, at 5 p.m. at the DoCo Sheltered Workshop. Everyone welcome.

