Bringing Back the American Small Farm – A Two-Day Regional Conference in West Plains March 19-20

Join us for a conference sharing instruction on how to contribute to your regional food supply using whatever land resources are available. ​Whether it’s a backyard garden area or 100 acres, this conference will provide information needed to start producing local foods.​

Featured speakers are Teddy Gentry, bass player for the legendary country music group ALABAMA, who developed his own breed of cattle, South Poll, in 1989 at Bent Tree Farms near Fort Payne, Alabama, and Ellen Polishuk, co-author of the newly released book Start Your Farm and writer for Growing For Market magazine.

In addition, Patrick Byers, Regional Horticulture Specialist will speak about programs that assist farmers. Mark L Kennedy who owns Kennedy Grassland Services, LLC and has contracted with the MFGC/GLCI to teach at grazing schools, will assist with forage conferences, and more. Marilyn Odneal M.S., will speak on researching raspberries as a high tunnel crop, and research projects involving berry crops.

Dan Barton will bring over 20 years of beekeeping to the table with a passion for seeing new beekeepers become successful. Wendi Lombardi, an organic farmer with a military background, and Bob Semyck, owner and operator of Willow Mountain Mushrooms will also speak.

Kimby Decker, a farm manager at Millsap Farm, will offer information about raising cut flowers to sell, and Richard Temple, Wildlife Ecologist, with the Missouri Department of Conservation as a Private Land Conservationist.

Curtis Milsap, Small farm owner and operator in rural Missouri brings knowledge and experiences.

Greg Brown, owner the Lucky Falling Star Ranch and parts manager for Hirsch Feed & Farm Supply in West Plains, Mo. and Drexel Atkisson, Soil Health Specialist.

Early bird registration is $60 and includes lunch for both days. Active military, veterans, and students with ID save $30 per ticket. Registration begins March 19, 7 a. m., with the conference from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.