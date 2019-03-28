Breedon – Sue Thomas & Evelyn Harper

March 24 – We appreciated David Welsh filling in for Pastor Cub, as Cub is not well. David began service with the reading of Psalms 95. David Lafferty dismissed us to classes with prayer.

The children’s lesson was from Luke 6:17-19, 27-31. Jesus taught on a hillside that we should love everyone.

The adult class studied from 1 Corinthians 16 and 2 Corinthians 2.

The Bible questions were answered and seven more were asked for next week.

David Williams asked the blessing on the offering, and he and Jacelyn Terry with Lyrah Morgan collected the offering.

After congregational singing, specials were from Jacelyn Terry, Ronnie and Sue Thomas, Susie Sisco, David Williams, and June Durden.

David Welsh preached the message from John 21:13-17, Acts 3:1-7, Acts 4:8-10, and Acts 10:34-42. He reminded us of Biblical truths.

The invitation was extended with special altar prayer for Pastor Cub.

David Welsh dismissed the service in prayer. Thank you for our prayers concerning our Pastor.