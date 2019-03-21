Breedon – Sue Thomas & Evelyn Harper

March 10 – Pastor Cub Lafferty began service with the reading of Psalm 121. Evelyn Harper dismissed to classes with prayer.

The children’s lesson was from Mark 2:1-12. Jesus healed a lame man that was brought to Him by four friends who had taken apart the roof of the house, and lowered the man down to get to Jesus because the doorway was filled with people.

The adult class studied from 1 Corinthians 10-13. Bible questions were answered and seven more questions were asked to be found for next week.

David Williams asked the blessing on the offerings and he and Jacelyn Terry with Lyrah Morgan collected the offerings.

After congregational singing, Judy Willis sang.

Pastor Cub’s message was from 1 Peter 5:1-11.

The invitation for salvation was extended with singing.

Ronnie Thomas dismissed us in prayer.

Please add Pastor Cub to your prayer list for added strength and encouragement. We appreciate your prayers.