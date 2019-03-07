Books-n-Bits

The Douglas County Public Library
For those of you who have been waiting for the federal income tax forms to arrive, the Douglas County Public Library now has the Federal 1040 forms to go along with the instruction books we had already received.
The Missouri income tax forms and instructions must be downloaded from the Internet and may be found at www.missouridepartmentofrevenue.gov.
Among the new books at the library, you will find:
FICTION
- Wolves of Eden, by Kevin McCarthy
- The Only Woman in the Room, by Marie Benedict
- The Red Address Book, by Sofia Lundberg
- The Rule of Law, by John Lescroart
- As Long as We Both Shall Live, by Joann Chaney
- Judgment, by Joseph Finder
- The Lost Girls of Paris, by Pam Jenoff
- The Wartime Sisters, by Lynda Cohen Loigman
- She Lies in Wait, by Gytha Lodge
- Looker, by Laura Sims
- New Iberia Blues, by James Lee Burke
- Crucible, by James Rollins
- The Coming Storm, by Mark Alpert
- Of Blood and Bones, by Nora Roberts
- The Current, by Tim Johnson
- A Dangerous Game, by Heather Graham
- Liar Liar by James Patterson
- We, the Jury, by Robert Rotstein
- The Wedding Guest, by Jonathan Kellerman
- House Arrest, by Mike Lawson
- The Best of Us, by Robyn Carr
- Connections in Death, by J.D. Robb
- The Girl in the Glass Box, by James Grippando
- Turning Point, by Danielle Steel
- The Chef, by James Patterson
NONFICTION
- The Edge of Anarchy, by Jack Kelly
- 8 Minutes a Day to Make an A!, by Pamela L. Johnson
- The Heartbeat of Wounded Knee, by David Treuer
- The Make-or-Break Year, by Emily Krone Phillips
- Tell Your Children the Truth about Marijuana, Mental Illness, and Violence, by Alex Berenson.
- Beyond These Walls: Rethinking Crime and Punishment in the United States, by Tony Platt
- Influenza: the 100 Year Hunt to Cure the Deadliest Disease in History, by Jeremy Brown
- The Point of It All, by Charles Krauthammer
- The Warner Boys: Our Family’s Story of Autism and Hope, by Ana and Curt Warner
- Downhill from Here: Retirement Insecurity in the Age of Inequality, by Katherine S. Newman
- Death March Escape: The Remarkable Story of a Man Who Twice Escaped the Nazi Holocaust, by Jack J. Hersch
- Creating Art Quilts with Panels, by Joyce Hughes
- Good Kids, Bad City, by Kyle Swenson
- About My Mother: True Stories of a Horse-Crazy Daughter and Her Baseball Obsessed Mother, by Peggy Rowe
- Becoming, by Michelle Obama
- Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive, by Stephanie Land.
COMPACT DISC
The Gilded Hour, by Sara Donati