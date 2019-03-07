Books-n-Bits

The Douglas County Public Library

For those of you who have been waiting for the federal income tax forms to arrive, the Douglas County Public Library now has the Federal 1040 forms to go along with the instruction books we had already received.

The Missouri income tax forms and instructions must be downloaded from the Internet and may be found at www.missouridepartmentofrevenue.gov.

Among the new books at the library, you will find:

FICTION

Wolves of Eden, by Kevin McCarthy

The Only Woman in the Room, by Marie Benedict

The Red Address Book, by Sofia Lundberg

The Rule of Law, by John Lescroart

As Long as We Both Shall Live, by Joann Chaney

Judgment, by Joseph Finder

The Lost Girls of Paris, by Pam Jenoff

The Wartime Sisters, by Lynda Cohen Loigman

She Lies in Wait, by Gytha Lodge

Looker, by Laura Sims

New Iberia Blues, by James Lee Burke

Crucible, by James Rollins

The Coming Storm, by Mark Alpert

Of Blood and Bones, by Nora Roberts

The Current, by Tim Johnson

A Dangerous Game, by Heather Graham

Liar Liar by James Patterson

We, the Jury, by Robert Rotstein

The Wedding Guest, by Jonathan Kellerman

House Arrest, by Mike Lawson

The Best of Us, by Robyn Carr

Connections in Death, by J.D. Robb

The Girl in the Glass Box, by James Grippando

Turning Point, by Danielle Steel

The Chef, by James Patterson

NONFICTION

The Edge of Anarchy, by Jack Kelly

8 Minutes a Day to Make an A!, by Pamela L. Johnson

The Heartbeat of Wounded Knee, by David Treuer

The Make-or-Break Year, by Emily Krone Phillips

Tell Your Children the Truth about Marijuana, Mental Illness, and Violence, by Alex Berenson.

Beyond These Walls: Rethinking Crime and Punishment in the United States, by Tony Platt

Rethinking Crime and Punishment in the United States, by Tony Platt Influenza: the 100 Year Hunt to Cure the Deadliest Disease in History, by Jeremy Brown

The Point of It All, by Charles Krauthammer

The Warner Boys: Our Family’s Story of Autism and Hope, by Ana and Curt Warner

Downhill from Here: Retirement Insecurity in the Age of Inequality, by Katherine S. Newman

Death March Escape: The Remarkable Story of a Man Who Twice Escaped the Nazi Holocaust, by Jack J. Hersch

Creating Art Quilts with Panels, by Joyce Hughes

Good Kids, Bad City, by Kyle Swenson

About My Mother: True Stories of a Horse-Crazy Daughter and Her Baseball Obsessed Mother, by Peggy Rowe

Becoming, by Michelle Obama

Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive, by Stephanie Land.

COMPACT DISC

The Gilded Hour, by Sara Donati