Black Oak – Donna Dodson

For the Son of man is come to seek and to save that which was lost. Luke 9:10.

Brother Jeff Elliott opened Sunday School after we sang. He read 1 Chronicles 16:8-13, 23-27 for the devotion, then dismissed us to class. Harper Adams and AnnaBelle Johnson did the penny march for Camp Piland. Brother Jeff took up the tithes and offerings.

We had several out today. Please pray for Roy Frye, Betty Satterfield, Mike Parker, Becky, Pete and Helen Workman, Kevin Breeding, Macee, June Dodson, Euvenia Casaday, Wanda Goss and family, Gary and Theta Nokes, Del Scott, John and Zamber Little and family, Dara Strong and family, Steven Johnson, Tiffanee Satterfield, Tyler Shull, Dade Forrest and family, Andi Kelly, Turley family, all who are sick, unsaved, unspoken, bereaved, military, country and leaders, law enforcement, Camp Piland, and each other.

Sister Wanda Goss sang a special for us.

Pastor David sang, then preached God’s message from Luke 19:27-34.

We enjoyed the good dinner to celebrate March birthdays and anniversaries.

The 5th Sunday meeting will be held at Spring Creek Church, Friday and Saturday evenings at 7 p.m.

Bible study in John will be Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Sunday evening began with singing. We had good singing and testimonies for sharing service.

May God bless you all this week.

