Black Oak – Donna Dodson

Say not ye, there are yet our months, and then cometh harvest? Behold, I say unto you, lift your eyes, and look on the fields, for they are white already to harvest. John 4:35

Pastor David opened Sunday School after we sang. He read Ezekiel 34:11-16 for the devotion, then dismissed us to class.

Wyatt Wharton took up the tithes and offering. Liviya Wharton did the Penny March for Camp Piland.

We had special singing from Wanda Goss and Dara Strong. We also had lot of good testimonies.

Pastor David sang, then preached God’s message from Luke 10:1-3, John 4:35. The harvest is great but the workers are few. Tell someone about Jesus.

Sunday evening began with singing. We had more good testimonies. Pastor David sang, then preached God’s message from 1 Corinthians 9:23-27. We are running a race to heaven. Run it to win it! Don’t let Satan and the world trip you up. If you fall, get up and keep going.

Wednesday Bible study is at 6 p.m. We are studying in John.

Please pray with us for Dade Forrest, Jeff Elliott, Betty Satterfield, Roy Frye, Euvenia Casady, Mike Parker, Norma Carpeling, Becky, Macee, and Kevin Breeding, Kenny Adams, June Dodson, Gary and Theta Nokes, Ella Faye Mitchell, Pete and Helen Workman, Shirley Riley and family, Dara Strong, J.D. Miller, Vic Plant, Denice Reece, Ben Hampel, Molly Potter, all who are sick, unsaved, unspoken, military, bereaved, country and leaders, law enforcement, Camp Piland, and each other.

We will have our birthday/anniversary dinner on Sunday at noon. Fried chicken will be furnished.

Please join us if you are looking for a small church family. May God bless you all this week.