Black Oak – Donna Dodson

So likewise, whosoever he be of you that forsaketh not all that he hath, he cannot be my disciple.

–Luke 14:33

Brother Jeff Elliott opened Sunday School after we sang. He read Philippians 3:7-16 for the devotion, then dismissed us to class.

Please pray with us for Roy Frye, Gary and Theta Nokes, Betty Satterfield, all cancer patients, J.D. Miller, Tanya Scott and family, Andi Kelly, June Dodson, Becky, Macee, Kevin Breeding, Dara and family, Dana Brazeal, Steven Johnson, Zamber Little and family, Tiffanee Satterfield, all who are sick, unsaved, unspoken, bereaved, law enforcement, military, country, and leaders, Camp Piland, and each other.

Brother Bobby Turley took up the tithes and offerings. Colt Little and Brayden Lansdown did the penny march.

Happy Birthday in March to Nancy Bailey, Preston Adams, Kallee Caudell, Molly Potter, and Macee Breeding. May God bless you with many more.

We were blessed by the special singing from Norma Corpeling, Wanda Goss, Braden Lansdown, and Pastor David.

Pastor David preached God’s message from John 4:19-26.

Join us on Wednesday evenings at 6 for Bible study in John.

Sunday evening worship began with singing. We had good testimonies and enjoyed the special from Theta Nokes and Dara Strong. Pastor David sang and preached God’s message from Philippians 3:10. Trust in the Lord and live in the power of His resurrection. Have faith. There was a sweet Holy Spirit with us.

Please join us if you are looking for a church family to worship with. May God bless you all this week.