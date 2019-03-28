Black Jack – Carol Murdy

Our service began with the reading of Psalms 91. Our Sunday School lesson in Matthew 6 centered on how we lay up treasures in heaven with prayer, fasting, alms giving and a life style that pleases God that stems from a heart yielded to God and His ways. These treasures will not rust nor decay, but we can lose our treasures with unrighteousness.(Ezekiel 3:20) Likewise, we regain our righteous standing when we repent and return to honor God and His ways. Our treasures in heaven are put in a book of remembrance (Malachi 3:16) The light of the body is the eye. The “eye” or center of the body is the heart. “He who hath a bountiful eye shall be blessed; for he giveth of his bread to the poor” (Proverbs 22:9) If the heart be liberal, inclined to goodness and charity, it directs man to Christian actions. Our treasures can be many.

Following worship and special music, Pastor Vic Murdy preached from Jeremiah 6 “Judgment is Coming”. Jeremiah preached 40 years without anyone being saved. But many today have turned to Christ from his recorded words. It was not his message but the condition of the ears and hearts of others who did not receive nor heed his warnings. Judgment fell on Jerusalem and shall again if man does not repent and turn from wickedness. God is not a respecter of persons; He made no exemptions towards anyone with regards to obedience of His word. Whatever our decision, a consequence follows. The church has stopped praying and sin has abound. Laws are now established that stand against God’s commandments. We need to stand up for God and pray against evil which God lists in Proverbs 6. Stand in the gap for another. We are soldiers in God’s army. We need to battle while time avails.

All are welcomed to join us Sunday at l0 a.m. for service. Pastor Murdy can be reach at 4l7-543-3659. Our hands and our feet can reach but just so far. However, prayers have not limitations if our hearts are pure and our faith secure in Christ Jesus.