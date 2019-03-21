Black Jack – Carol Murdy

March 10 – The reading of Psalms 113 followed our opening prayer this 10th day of March 2019. The congregation gathered around the altar to attend to their prayer needs.

As Blackjack Church was to minister at the Heart of the Ozarks Nursing Home this afternoon and as our prayer time was extensive, it was decided to move past Sunday School class into the worship service. Pastor Vic Murdy’s message was entitled “The Lateness of the Hour” taken from Matthew 24.

Verse 13 of Matthew 24 reminds us that he who endures until the end, the same shall be saved. The sin that so easily (meaning not difficult) besets us is to be set aside; then we can make straight our paths with our feet.

March 17 – The reading of Psalms 17 followed our opening prayer at Blackjack Church this sunny, Sunday morning of March 17, 2019. Prayer requests and prayer around the altar was followed by our Sunday School classes. We read in Matthew 6 where Jesus cautioned about hypocrisy entering into our alms giving, prayer and fasting, the Pharisees setting a wrong example. Prayer is the center of both alms giving and fasting. It is the core of a Christian’s life style.

Following worship, Pastor Vic Murdy preached from 2 Timothy 3 and 4. “In the last days perilous times shall come, men shall be lovers of their own selves, covetous, boasters, blasphemers,disobedient to parents, unthankful, unholy, without natural affection,….” These things we see on a daily basis.

Joshua 1 tells us to “be strong and be of good courage” as we battle. We are to be “instant in season and out of season”.

Jesus said that the servant is not above his master. He suffered persecution and so will those who are called by His name.

Please join us Sunday mornings at l0:00 am for service. Pastor Murdy can be reached at 4l7-543-3659. Blackjack Church activities are posted on Facebook. We are privileged to live in these last days. It is our appointed time to be on earth and to stand in the gap and for what is right as God has established right.