Betty Ruth Conner, 80, of Augusta, Kansas, passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019.

Betty was born on March 25, 1938 in Hoisington, Kansas to Edward and Marjorie (Miller) Toothman.

Betty married Bobby Conner in Ava, Missouri on July 10, 1955. Betty was a homemaker. She loved to do quilting and sewing, reading, gardening and loved wildlife.

Betty is survived by her husband Bobby of the home; children Robert Conner of Purcell, Oklahoma, Susan (Wesley) Wright of Lenexa, Doug (Patricia) Conner of Derby; siblings Ann Shanks of Boise, Idaho and Charles (Julie) Toothman of Junction City; grandchildren Jennifer Brown, Derrick (Emily) Conner, Nick Wright, Elisabeth Wright, Daniel Conner and Catherine Wright.

Betty is preceded in death by her parents, son Steven Conner, and her siblings William Toothman and James Toothman.

Viewing was on Wednesday, March 6, from 1:00-5:00 p.m., with visitation from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Funeral services are Thursday, March 7 at 1:00 p.m. at Dunsford Funeral Home in Augusta. Interment will follow at Elmwood Cemetery also in Augusta.

The family wishes Memorial Contributions be made to Wayside Waifs Humane Society, left in care of the Dunsford Funeral Home, left in care of the Dunsford Funeral Home.