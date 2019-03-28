Bethany Baptist – Norma Stilllings

Norma Stillings and her friend, Lola Mayberry, drove to Mansfield, Monday afternoon to play and sing hymns, and to visit with residents at Rocky Ridge. They hope to bring a blessing to people and glorify God.

Bethany Baptist Church will have its Fifth Sunday Fellowship (potluck) Supper at 5:00 PM followed by a service of special music and testimonies starting at 6:00 p.m. Visitors are welcome at any of our services.

The people at Bethany Baptist Church are looking forward to having Tim Henderson and Sally Sorensen coming to Ava in April in time to help with the Easter Cantata.

Norma Stillings sang a special song Sunday morning before Pastor Bob Sorensen brought his message, “Five Bible Rocks that will Defeat the Devil.”

In Exodus we find Moses’ rock of God’s supplying. The LORD provided water to at least two million children of Israel for over 40 years.

We find Peter becoming a rock of Christian service. He had been weak in the flesh even denying Jesus, but after Pentecost he persisted in service to his death.

Jesus Christ himself is the stone the builders rejected and the foundation stone upon which we must build our lives.

David’s rock was used to slay Goliath. We all have to face our giants, our stumbling blocks that can destroy our Christian testimony. Our God will help us defeat our giants.

The stone that was rolled away from the tomb in which Jesus was laid after his death, allowed all to see the empty tomb. No official seal or Roman guard was able to keep Jesus in the grave.

We need not be discouraged in anything. God has shown himself to be Rock of Ages that will defeat Satan for us.