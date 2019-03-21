Bethany Baptist – Norma Stilllings

Bethany Baptist Church members welcomed two very special first time visitors last Sunday morning. Hattie Powell and her brother, Timothy Powell were introduced to the church by their parents, Mike and DeOndra Powell, and “big” sister, Johanna Powell. Our church was honored to have them all with us.

Kay Johnson and Ruby Corder have made over 1880 dresses for the “Dress a Girl Around the World” project. These particular dresses are sent to missionaries in Africa. The dresses must be made of sturdy fabric and be sewn well enough to withstand washing in a stream of water. Our prayers go with those dresses for the safety of the young girls who wear them.

Ali Hall was home from college for a mid-term break and returned safely back to her school in St. Louis, Sunday. We were happy to have her here for church several times and the Pizza Party, Friday evening.

Norma had lunch with the Douglas and Ozark Counties Retired School Personnel, Tuesday, March 12 and took part in an in-service for Hospice Compassus that afternoon. An Overview of Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia was presented. Dementia may be caused by several things but Alzheimer ’s disease and Vascular Disease are two of the leading causes of the confusion that makes it so difficult for the patients and their families. The volunteers were given tips on how to talk to persons with Alzheimer’s.

Pastor Bob Sorensen spoke on “Taking Care of Your Priorities.” How do we spend our time? What gets the most attention, time, and effort? We need to set our priorities especially in view of the fact that we just all appear before our Maker to give an account for how we use the time that He has given us.

Our priorities should be in agreement with scripture. In order to be pleasing to God, we must pray for leading, read the Bible and be obedient and surrendered to the doing of His will. We should be sincere in our personal testimony and gracious toward others, but we should not compromise Biblical standards even though we appear to be out of step with society.