Bennett Spring State Park Redirects Traffic to Park’s Main Entrance

JEFFERSON CITY – Due to damage caused by RVs and large trucks to the Bramwell Bridge located at Bennett Spring State Park, the Missouri Department of Natural Resources has installed restrictive barriers which will redirect RVs and large trucks to the park’s main entrance at Highway 64 and Highway 64A. Passenger vehicles under five-tons are now able to access the Bramwell Entrance and cross the bridge.

Area residents and park users showed overwhelming support for keeping the bridge open. Instead of replacing the bridge to accommodate all vehicles including RVs and large trucks, state park staff are restricting the bridge to passenger vehicles weighing less than 5 tons. This will potentially extend the life of the historic bridge for many years.

