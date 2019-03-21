Ava’s Symphonic Band Earns Exemplary Rating at Regionals; Soloists, Ensembles Also Excel

On Thursday, March 14, the Ava High School Symphonic Band traveled to the West Plains Civic Center to perform for the Missouri State High School Activities Association (MSHSAA) Large Ensemble State Assessment.

The Ava band performed two concert pieces before a group of three judges, who were veterans in the industry with nearly 80 years of music education experience. For the performance, each judge received a copy of the performance piece to assess the band’s accuracy and performance abilities.

For the sight reading segment of the competition, the band was given a new, unfamiliar concert piece and six minutes to review and become familiar with the arrangement.

With outstanding performances in both categories, the Ava Band was awarded an exemplary no. 1 rating. This is the 10th straight year the Ava Band has been awarded an Honor I rating.

All performances are rated on a five-point scale, with rating levels noted as follows: Exemplary (I); Outstanding (II); Satisfactory (III); Developing (IV); and Ineffective (V).

Continuing in the competition on Friday, March 15, 33 band students returned to West Plains to participate in the MSHSAA District Level Solo and Ensemble Festival. The Ava students once again performed before judges either as a soloist or as a member of a group ensemble. The results of those performances are as follow:

Soloists earning Exemplary Honor I Ratings:

Grace Key – Flute

Karcee McFarlin – Flute

Brianna Meile – Flute

Rachael Elliott – Oboe

Wyatt Barrus – Bassoon

Calista Giorgianni – Alto sax

Wyatt Barrus – Tenor sax

River Stark – Tenor sax

Tristin Lapointe – Trumpet

Chris McCaulla – Trumpet

Tanner Murray – Baritone o

Gavin Goss – Timpani

Soloists earning Outstanding Honor II Ratings:

Kylie Cook – Clarinet

Jasmine Nelson – Clarinet

Aaron Mayo – Trumpet

Anthony McCaulla – Trombone

Dominick Bristol – Timpani

Dylan East – Timpani

Soloists earning Satisfactory Honor III Ratings:

Kiona Diver – Marimba

Ensembles earning Exemplary Honor I Ratings:

• Flute Trio – Grace Key, Karcee McFarlin, Brianna Meile;

• Clarinet Quartet 1 – Kylie Cook – Soprano Clarinet, Jack Johnson – Bass Clarinet, Jasmine Nelson – Soprano Clarinet, Alivia Roberts – Soprano Clarinet;

• Saxophone Trio – Wyatt Barrus – Tenor Sax, Calista Giorgianni – Alto Sax, River Stark – Bari Sax;

• Saxophone Quartet – Wyatt Barus – Bari Saxophone, Calista Giorgianni – Alto Sax, River Stark – Alto Sax, Allyson Roberts – Tenor Sax

• Trombone Quartet – Jansen Breshears, Hunter Drenske, Kaylen Gramlich, Anthony McCaulla;

• Brass Quintet – Jansen Breshears – Trombone, Garrett Goss – Baritone, Bob Guerrero – Tuba, Chris McCaulla – Trumpet, Gabi Pruitt – Trumpet;

• Brass Sextet – Bob Guerrero – Tuba, Tristin Lapointe – Trumpet, Grace Mathews – Trumpet, Aaron Mayo – Trumpet, Anthony McCaulla – Trombone, Tanner Murray – Baritone;

• Percussion Quintet – Dominick Bristol, Kiona Diver, Dylan East, Gavin Goss, Jack Johnson;

Ensembles earning Outstanding Honor II Ratings:

• Clarinet Quartet 2 – Rachael Elliott, Ciara Merriett, Emily Scott, Chelcie Sudbury;

• Trumpet Trio – Grace Mathews, Gabi Pruitt, Brooklyn Simmons;

• Percussion Trio – Dominick Bristol, Dylan East, Gavin Goss.

All solos and ensemble groups earning Exemplary Honor I Ratings have qualified to compete at the State Level MSHSAA Solo & Ensemble Festival in late April. The three-day event is held at University of Missouri in Columbia. This year 29 of the 33 students who competed advanced to the higher competition.

Band directors Chris and Sarah Sacco are proud and pleased with all the performances and student accomplishments.

If interested in supporting the Ava Band program, please feel free to attend the next Band Booster meeting on Thursday, April 11, 6:00 p.m. in the Band Room.