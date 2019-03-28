Ava’s Fishing Team Places in Tournament 

The Ava High School fishing team of Zack Pierce, right, and River Clunn, left, took third place in the National Youth Fishing Association tournament held at the Lake of the Ozarks on March 17. The Ava team placed well against 332 teams who were also competing in the tournament that day. The duo also scored third in Big Bass, with a weight of 5.62-pounds.
