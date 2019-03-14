Ava Seventh Day Adventist – Judy Ulrich

Our message this past week at the Ava Seventh-day Adventist Church was brought to us in song by “Folk Mountain Gospel” team, Don and Donna Mohl. Don and Donna have been traveling around the country since 1988 sharing the love of Jesus through song. Their music is a blend of “mountain” style and folk style gospel. They play traditional and Biblical instruments such as the Bowed Psaltery, Hammered Dulcimer, Mountain Dulcimer, Mandolin, Zither, Guitar, and Harmonica. Many of the instruments they play have been created by their own hands. They also sing the good old hymns of faith, more recent gospel songs and some songs written by their family and related to family values, the grace of Jesus, our Savior, and the love of God. You can visit them at their web site: www.folkmountaingospel.com.

The Mohls have visited our church several times in the past and we always look forward to hearing their newest praises, songs they have written themselves, played on their beautifully built instruments. Listening to them sing and play feels like a trip back to Biblical times, when King David composed his music in praise to the Lord.

When it came time for a children’s story, we heard Donna Mohl tell us about the little skunk who was smart enough to hold a twig in his mouth and walk backwards into the water so that all the fleas that were “snug as a bug” in his fur would be forced to jump ship and get onto the twig. Once they were on the twig, the skunk was then able to drop the twig, and get back out of the water free of the biting pests. She sweetly told our little children that the same God who taught the little skunk what to do was even more concerned about each of them – His little children. It was Jesus who said “Suffer the little children to come unto me, and forbid them not: for of such is the kingdom of God.” Mark 10:14.

The Mohls have a unique and important ministry, and they reminded us that so do each one of us! We may not be called upon to “Make a joyful noise” in song – that may not be our calling. But it is important for us to determine what it is that we have been called to do. In Ecclesiastes 9:10 we read: “Whatsoever thy hand findeth to do, do it with thy might.” Each one of us has a Christian duty to demonstrate faith and to present the love of Christ to all those around us.

If you are interested in becoming a healthier person and have an open mind to some simple scientifically and medically proven natural remedies, the Ann Short Turner Community Center in Mansfield is hosting a 10 part “From Sickness to Health” seminar on Friday evenings from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. starting March 8, 2019

We invite you to visit the Community Services Center located on the church property – open every Tuesday from 10:00 – 2:00. In the month of January, 79 people in this community were served, 1,015 items of clothing in addition to food and miscellaneous items were given away. Volunteers gave 82.25 hours of service last month. We appreciate your donations and support and look forward to serving our community in 2019.

If we can be of assistance to you, please call the church at 683-5713, or Elder Eck Ulrich at 683-3343. Check us out at www.avaadventistchurch.org and follow us on Facebook! May God bless and keep you!