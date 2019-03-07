Ava Seventh Day Adventist – Judy Ulrich

Only if we have studied Bible truth and committed it to our hearts and minds, will we be prepared to recognize false doctrine when we see it. We were reminded of this in Elder Peter Eberhardt’s message this past week called “The Winds of Doctrine” (Ephesians 4:13-16). Paul warned those who would follow after him that it would be their responsibility to “feed the flock” because there would be “grievous wolves entering in” among them, not sparing the flock (Acts 20:28-29). Why would God allow this to happen? There must be a reason!

Elder Eberhardt outlined four reasons for God allowing this to happen:

So that we can reach a unity of faith – step-by-step maturity. (Ephesians 4:13)

So that those who were not serious followers of Christ would be sifted out (John 6:60-68).

So that we will be led to the Bible (Acts 17:11)

To reveal the secrets of the hearts of men. (Hebrews 4:12)

In Genesis 3:8-9 we see Adam and Eve in the Garden of Eden not long after they ate of the tree of good and evil: “And they heard the voice of the LORD God walking in the garden in the cool of the day: and Adam and his wife hid themselves from the presence of the LORD God amongst the trees of the garden. And the LORD God called unto Adam, and said unto him, Where art thou? And he said, I heard thy voice in the garden, and I was afraid… and I hid myself.” It has been that way from the beginning. Sin has separated us from God, but God still loves us and calls us back to Himself. “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” (John 3:16)

We invite you to visit the Community Services Center located on the church property – open every Tuesday from 10:00 – 2:00. In the month of January, 79 people in this community were served, 1,015 items of clothing in addition to food and miscellaneous items were given away. Volunteers gave 82.25 hours of service last month. We appreciate your donations and support and look forward to serving our community in 2019.

If we can be of assistance to you, please call the church at 683-5713, or Elder Eck Ulrich at 683-3343.