Ava Seventh Day Adventist – Connie Opeka

“Follow the Leader” was the title of the message delivered by Pastor Terry Wolfe based upon John 12:26 where Jesus said, “If any man serve me, let him follow me; and where I am, there shall also my servant be; if any man serve me, him will my Father honor.”

The story is told of a preacher who was driving home one night with his family in the car. It was raining and dark with poor visibility causing him to drive slowly as he approached a huge bridge. There were signs posted all along the bridge that said, “DO NOT PICK UP HITCH-HIKERS.” There was an institution for the criminally insane near the base of the bridge and sometimes people would escape from it and try to hitch a ride. Somewhere near the top of the bridge a man suddenly appeared in the headlights. He was soaked, standing in the middle of the road with his shirt off frantically waving it over his head and screaming. There was no way to get around him, so the preacher decided to get out of the car despite his wife’s fears. As he approached the front of the car to grab the man, suddenly, he could make out what the man was screaming, “THE BRIDGE IS OUT! THE BRIDGE IS OUT! A BUS LOAD OF KIDS JUST WENT OVER!” As these words registered in the pastor’s mind, he looked back in the car at his wife and two daughters. He wrapped his arm around the man and wept in gratitude. Soaked from the drenching rain the preacher joined the man waving his jacket above his head screaming, ”THE BRIDGE IS OUT! THE BRIDGE IS OUT!” For a lost and a dying world, “THE BRIDGE IS OUT!” Where are the men and the women today warning those following the crowd to eternal ruin.

Christ has laid down the conditions of acceptable service. “He that loveth his life shall lose it,” He says; “and he that hateth his life in this world shall keep it unto life eternal. If any man serve me, let him follow me; and where I am, there shall also my servant be: if any man serve me, him will my Father honour” (John 12:25, 26).

Self must die, and Christ must be enthroned in the heart as all and in all. The soul will receive power from on high to resist Satan’s specious devisings and warn others.

Sometimes we get going so fast in this life we don’t realize the bridge is out. We are engaged in a warfare against the hosts of darkness. Unless we follow our Leader closely, Satan will obtain the victory over us. Let us slow down and be sure of who we are following!

