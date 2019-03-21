Ava Seventh Day Adventist Connie Opeka

The story of the Alamo was told by Elder Mike Opeka as he shared his message titled, “Drawing the Line.” He shared how every aspect of our lives is controlled by some form of lines. Lines help us keep order and confusion results when there are no lines. Elder Opeka shared how he learned this at a very early age as he was learning to write and had to stay between the lines.

But, what about crossing the lines? Actually, the outcome can be negative or positive; good or bad. It depends on which side of the line you are on. For example, crossing over the center line while driving can cause serious trouble.

All through the Bible we see people at one point or another crossing the line. This often resulted in death or life situations. The story of Ruth and Naomi was shared briefly where Ruth, the Moabitess, after the death of her husband chose to go with her mother-in-law and serve the true Lord. She had crossed the line leaving her heritage of idolatry behind to unite with God’s chosen people. This was a choice for life.

In contrast, King Saul chose to step over the line and made a choice which ultimately led to his sad death. Impatient with the delay of the prophet Samuel’s arrival he took matters into his own hands and assumed the role of priest and made the sacrifice himself. (see the story in 1 Samuel 13-16) “The time for the proving of Saul had come. The opportunity had arrived when he was to show whether or not he would depend on God, and patiently wait according to His command, and reveal himself as one whom God could trust in trying places as the ruler of His people, or whether he would be vacillating and weak, and unworthy of the sacred responsibilities that had devolved upon him. Would Saul heed the injunctions given him of the Lord? Would he show himself willing to be led and controlled? Would he turn the attention of his faint-hearted soldiers to the One in whom is everlasting strength and deliverance.” {ST, May 11, 1888 par. 3}

In Exodus 19:5,6 God called His people His own peculiar treasure, His chosen gift. He was drawing the line for them to choose which side they wanted to be on. This same promise is found for us in 1 Peter 2:9. We see God drawing the line at the beginning of the great controversy here on earth in Genesis 3:15. God wants to use us to draw the line of distinction between His people and the world. God’s commandments are called a hedge of protection if we stay within those boundaries. His commandments are a revelation of His character made known to the world.

Hebrews 11, the great faith chapter, is full of God’s heroes who drew the line and trusted completely in Him and were able to live by faith. And He sets before us today life and good and death and evil. He has given everyone freedom to choose. “Therefore, choose life, that thou and thy seed may live.” Deut. 30:19

We invite you to visit the Community Services Center located on the church property – open every Tuesday from 10:00 – 2:00. In the month of February, 133 people in this community were served, 1,309 items were given away and volunteers gave 23 hours of service. We appreciate your donations and support in serving our community.

If we can be of assistance to you, please call the church at 683-5713, or Elder Eck Ulrich at 683-3343. Check us out at www.avaadventistchurch.org and follow us on Facebook! May God bless and keep you!