Ava Senior Center Menu & Activities

LUNCH

Menu subject to change without notice.

(If you receive homebound meals please call if you will not be home when volunteers deliver)

Mon. March 11 – Chicken livers or Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes & gravy, country blend vegetables, biscuit, and lemon pie.

Lunch served daily 11 a.m. – Noon

Call for Info: 683-5712

Suggested contribution – $3.50

Guests under 60 – $6.00

Stress Busting Program

Monday, March 11th, 10-11:30 a.m.

Music

Monday, March 11th, 6 p.m.

Taxes

Tuesday, March 12th by Appointment

TOPS

Tuesday, March 12th, 2 p.m.

GAMES

Billiards!

Pitch played daily

Pitch tournament – Tuesdays

Pinochle played

Monday & Thursdays

Bingo, Every Other Friday (3/15)

Sponsored by Seasons Hospice

Games begin around Noon.

OATS Bus Schedule

For information or to schedule a ride, call 683-5712

*Anyone – of any age – is eligible to ride the OATS Bus

Friday, March 8: West Douglas Co. to Ava,; Ava in Town.

West Douglas Co. to Ava,; Ava in Town. Tuesday, March 12 : Ava to Ozark

: Ava to Ozark Friday, March 15: Douglas County to Ava/Ava in Town.

***

Monday, March 18– Presidents’ Day Holiday; no bus

****

Please note: OATS Meeting Tuesday, March 26, 10 a.m.

NOTICE: If Ava schools are closed for inclement weather the center will also be closed.