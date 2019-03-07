Ava Senior Center Menu & Activities

LUNCH
Menu subject to change without notice.
(If you receive homebound meals please call if you will not be home when volunteers deliver)
- Mon. March 11 – Chicken livers or Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes & gravy, country blend vegetables, biscuit, and lemon pie.
- Tues. March 12 – Chamber luncheon- Sponsored by City of Ava.
- Wed. March 13 – Pepper steak, rice, carrots, sliced wheat bread, root beer floats.
- Thurs. March 14 – Spaghetti with meat sauce, fresh tossed salad, garlic roll, Tuscan blend vegetables, cheesecake.
- Friday, March 15 – Open face turkey sandwich, mashed potatoes and gravy, Normandy blend vegetables, fresh fruit bar.
Lunch served daily 11 a.m. – Noon
Call for Info: 683-5712
Suggested contribution – $3.50
Guests under 60 – $6.00
Stress Busting Program
Monday, March 11th, 10-11:30 a.m.
Music
Monday, March 11th, 6 p.m.
Taxes
Tuesday, March 12th by Appointment
TOPS
Tuesday, March 12th, 2 p.m.
GAMES
Billiards!
Pitch played daily
Pitch tournament – Tuesdays
Pinochle played
Monday & Thursdays
Bingo, Every Other Friday (3/15)
Sponsored by Seasons Hospice
Games begin around Noon.
OATS Bus Schedule
For information or to schedule a ride, call 683-5712
*Anyone – of any age – is eligible to ride the OATS Bus
- Friday, March 8: West Douglas Co. to Ava,; Ava in Town.
- Tuesday, March 12: Ava to Ozark
- Friday, March 15: Douglas County to Ava/Ava in Town.
***
Monday, March 18– Presidents’ Day Holiday; no bus
****
Please note: OATS Meeting Tuesday, March 26, 10 a.m.
NOTICE: If Ava schools are closed for inclement weather the center will also be closed.