Ava Senior Center Menu, Activities Schedule & OATS Bus

LUNCH

Menu subject to change without notice.

(If you receive homebound meals please call if you will not be home when volunteers deliver)

Mon., April 1 – BBQ Beef on a bun, carrots, pickle, peanut butter bar.

Tues., April 2 – Cowboy beans, coleslaw, cornbread, fruit cobbler.

Wed., April 3 – Oven fried chicken, baked potatoes, seasoned green beans, sliced wheat bread, Jell-o fruit salad.

Thurs., April 4 – Sweet 'n sour meatballs over rice, Oriental blend vegetables, egg roll, banana pudding.

Friday, April 5 – Chicken Alfredo, tossed green salad, broccoli florets, fresh baked roll.

Lunch served daily 11 a.m. – Noon

Call for Info: 683-5712

Suggested contribution – $3.50

Guests under 60 – $6.00

A Matter of Balance

Monday, April 1, 9 a.m., To register call (417) 683-5712

Book Club



Monday, April 1, 10 a.m.

Music

Monday, April 1, 6 p.m.

Taxes

Tuesday, April 2, by Appointment

TOPS

Tuesday, April 2, 2 p.m.

GAMES

Pitch played daily; Pitch tournament – Tuesdays

Dominoes – Thurs./Friday

Pinochle played Monday & Thursdays

Billiards!

Bingo, Every Other Friday (4/5), Sponsored by Seasons Hospice

Games begin around Noon.

OATS Bus Schedule

For information or to schedule a ride, call 683-5712

*Anyone – of any age – is eligible to ride the OATS Bus

Monday, April 1 : Douglas County to Springfield.

: Douglas County to Springfield. Wednesday, April 3 : Eastern Douglas County to Ava; Ava in Town.

: Eastern Douglas County to Ava; Ava in Town. Friday, April 5: Eastern Douglas County to Ava; Ava in Town.

****

NOTICE: If Ava schools are closed for inclement weather the center will also be closed.