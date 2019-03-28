Ava Senior Center Menu, Activities Schedule & OATS Bus

LUNCH
(If you receive homebound meals please call if you will not be home when volunteers deliver)
- Mon., April 1 – BBQ Beef on a bun, carrots, pickle, peanut butter bar.
- Tues., April 2 – Cowboy beans, coleslaw, cornbread, fruit cobbler.
- Wed., April 3 – Oven fried chicken, baked potatoes, seasoned green beans, sliced wheat bread, Jell-o fruit salad.
- Thurs., April 4 – Sweet ‘n sour meatballs over rice, Oriental blend vegetables, egg roll, banana pudding.
- Friday, April 5 – Chicken Alfredo, tossed green salad, broccoli florets, fresh baked roll.
Lunch served daily 11 a.m. – Noon
Call for Info: 683-5712
Suggested contribution – $3.50
Guests under 60 – $6.00
A Matter of Balance
Monday, April 1, 9 a.m., To register call (417) 683-5712
Book Club
Monday, April 1, 10 a.m.
Music
Monday, April 1, 6 p.m.
Taxes
Tuesday, April 2, by Appointment
TOPS
Tuesday, April 2, 2 p.m.
GAMES
Pitch played daily; Pitch tournament – Tuesdays
Dominoes – Thurs./Friday
Pinochle played Monday & Thursdays
Billiards!
Bingo, Every Other Friday (4/5), Sponsored by Seasons Hospice
Games begin around Noon.
OATS Bus Schedule
For information or to schedule a ride, call 683-5712
*Anyone – of any age – is eligible to ride the OATS Bus
- Monday, April 1: Douglas County to Springfield.
- Wednesday, April 3: Eastern Douglas County to Ava; Ava in Town.
- Friday, April 5: Eastern Douglas County to Ava; Ava in Town.
NOTICE: If Ava schools are closed for inclement weather the center will also be closed.