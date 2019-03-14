Ava Senior Center Lunch Menu, Activity Schedule & OATS Bus

Ava Senior Center

LUNCH

Menu subject to change without notice.

(If you receive homebound meals please call if you will not be home when volunteers deliver)

Mon. March 18 – Cheeseburger, savory potatoes, lettuce/tomato/onion, baked beans, brownie.

– Cheeseburger, savory potatoes, lettuce/tomato/onion, baked beans, brownie. Tues. March 19 – Chicken Alfredo, fresh tossed salad, broccoli and cheese, garlic roll, peanut butter bar.

– Chicken Alfredo, fresh tossed salad, broccoli and cheese, garlic roll, peanut butter bar. Wed. March 20 – Meatloaf, baked potato, mixed vegetables, fresh baked roll, coconut cream pie.

– Meatloaf, baked potato, mixed vegetables, fresh baked roll, coconut cream pie. Thurs. March 21 – Ham and beans, oven fried potatoes, spinach, cornbread, pumpkin cheesecake.

– Ham and beans, oven fried potatoes, spinach, cornbread, pumpkin cheesecake. Friday, March 22 – Roast beef, mashed potatoes and gravy, mixed vegetables, fresh baked rolls, cherry cobbler.

– Roast beef, mashed potatoes and gravy, mixed vegetables, fresh baked rolls, cherry cobbler. Lunch served daily 11 a.m. – Noon

Call for Info: 683-5712

Suggested contribution – $3.50

Guests under 60 – $6.00

Stress Busting Program

Monday, March 18th, 10-11:30 a.m.

Music

Monday, March 18th, 6 p.m.

Taxes

Tuesday, March 19th by Appointment

TOPS

Tuesday, March 19th, 2 p.m.

Grace Foot Clinic

Thursday, March 21st, by Appt.

GAMES

Pitch played daily

Pitch tournament – Tuesdays

Dominoes – Thurs./Friday

Pinochle played Monday & Thursdays

Monday & Thursdays Billiards!

Bingo, Every Other Friday (3/15), Sponsored by Seasons Hospice

Games begin around Noon.

OATS Bus Schedule

For information or to schedule a ride, call 683-5712

*Anyone – of any age – is eligible to ride the OATS Bus

Friday, March 15: Douglas County to Ava/Ava in Town.

Wednesday, March 20: Douglas County to Ava; Ava in Town.

Friday, March 22: Douglas County to Ava; Ava in Town.

***

Monday, March 18– Presidents’ Day Holiday; no bus

****

Please note: OATS Meeting Tuesday, March 26, 10 a.m.

NOTICE: If Ava schools are closed for inclement weather the center will also be closed.