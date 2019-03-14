Ava Senior Center Lunch Menu, Activity Schedule & OATS Bus

Ava Senior Center
LUNCH
Menu subject to change without notice.
(If you receive homebound meals please call if you will not be home when volunteers deliver)
- Mon. March 18 – Cheeseburger, savory potatoes, lettuce/tomato/onion, baked beans, brownie.
- Tues. March 19 – Chicken Alfredo, fresh tossed salad, broccoli and cheese, garlic roll, peanut butter bar.
- Wed. March 20 – Meatloaf, baked potato, mixed vegetables, fresh baked roll, coconut cream pie.
- Thurs. March 21 – Ham and beans, oven fried potatoes, spinach, cornbread, pumpkin cheesecake.
- Friday, March 22 – Roast beef, mashed potatoes and gravy, mixed vegetables, fresh baked rolls, cherry cobbler.
- Lunch served daily 11 a.m. – Noon
Call for Info: 683-5712
Suggested contribution – $3.50
Guests under 60 – $6.00
Stress Busting Program
Monday, March 18th, 10-11:30 a.m.
Music
Monday, March 18th, 6 p.m.
Taxes
Tuesday, March 19th by Appointment
TOPS
Tuesday, March 19th, 2 p.m.
Grace Foot Clinic
Thursday, March 21st, by Appt.
GAMES
- Pitch played daily
- Pitch tournament – Tuesdays
- Dominoes – Thurs./Friday
- Pinochle played Monday & Thursdays
- Billiards!
- Bingo, Every Other Friday (3/15), Sponsored by Seasons Hospice
Games begin around Noon.
OATS Bus Schedule
For information or to schedule a ride, call 683-5712
*Anyone – of any age – is eligible to ride the OATS Bus
Friday, March 15: Douglas County to Ava/Ava in Town.
Wednesday, March 20: Douglas County to Ava; Ava in Town.
Friday, March 22: Douglas County to Ava; Ava in Town.
***
Monday, March 18– Presidents’ Day Holiday; no bus
****
Please note: OATS Meeting Tuesday, March 26, 10 a.m.
NOTICE: If Ava schools are closed for inclement weather the center will also be closed.