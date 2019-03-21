Ava Senior Center Lunch Menu, Activities, and OATS Bus Schedule

LUNCH
Menu subject to change without notice.
(If you receive homebound meals please call if you will not be home when volunteers deliver)
- Mon. March 25 – Chicken Cordon Bleu, rice, Italian blend vegetables, apple cobbler.
- Tues. March 26 – Beef stew, fresh tossed salad, home-style biscuit, strawberry ice cream.
- Wed. March 27 – Hot ham and cheese, cream of broccoli and cheese, tomatoes and cucumbers, chocolate cake.
- Thurs. March 28 – Biscuits and gravy, cheese omelet, sausage, tomato juice, fresh fruit.
- Friday, March 29 – Roast pork, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, fruit crisp.
Lunch served daily 11 a.m. – Noon
Call for Info: 683-5712
Suggested contribution – $3.50
Guests under 60 – $6.00
CANCELLED: A Matter of Balance
CANCELLED: Monday, March 25th, 9 a.m.
Music
Monday, March 25th, 6 p.m.
Taxes
Tuesday, March 26th by Appointment
TOPS
Tuesday, March 26th, 2 p.m.
GAMES
Pitch played daily
Pitch tournament – Tuesdays
Dominoes – Thurs./Friday
Pinochle played
Monday & Thursdays
Billiards!
Bingo, Every Other Friday (3/29)
Sponsored by Seasons Hospice
Games begin around Noon.
OATS Bus Schedule
For information or to schedule a ride, call 683-5712
*Anyone – of any age – is eligible to ride the OATS Bus
Friday, March 22: Douglas County to Ava; Ava in Town.
****
Please note: OATS Meeting
Tuesday, March 26, 10 a.m.
NOTICE: If Ava schools are
closed for inclement weather the center will also be closed.