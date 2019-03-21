Ava Senior Center Lunch Menu, Activities, and OATS Bus Schedule

LUNCH

Menu subject to change without notice.

(If you receive homebound meals please call if you will not be home when volunteers deliver)

  • Mon. March 25 – Chicken Cordon Bleu, rice, Italian blend vegetables, apple cobbler.
  • Tues. March 26 – Beef stew, fresh tossed salad, home-style biscuit, strawberry ice cream.
  • Wed. March 27 – Hot ham and cheese, cream of broccoli and cheese, tomatoes and cucumbers, chocolate cake.
  • Thurs. March 28 – Biscuits and gravy, cheese omelet, sausage, tomato juice, fresh fruit.
  • Friday, March 29 – Roast pork, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, fruit crisp.

Lunch served daily 11 a.m. – Noon

Call for Info: 683-5712

Suggested contribution – $3.50

Guests under 60 – $6.00

CANCELLED: A Matter of Balance

CANCELLED: Monday, March 25th, 9 a.m.

Music

Monday, March 25th, 6 p.m.

Taxes

Tuesday, March 26th by Appointment

TOPS

Tuesday, March 26th, 2 p.m.

GAMES

Pitch played daily

Pitch tournament – Tuesdays

Dominoes – Thurs./Friday

Pinochle played 

Monday & Thursdays 

Billiards!

Bingo, Every Other Friday (3/29)

Sponsored by Seasons Hospice

Games begin around Noon.

OATS Bus Schedule

For information or to schedule a ride, call 683-5712

*Anyone – of any age – is eligible to ride the OATS Bus

Friday, March 22: Douglas County to Ava; Ava in Town.

****

Please note: OATS Meeting

Tuesday, March 26, 10 a.m.  

NOTICE: If Ava schools are

closed for inclement weather the center will also be closed.

